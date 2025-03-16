Do Airplane Bathrooms Have Changing Tables?

It's not easy to travel with a baby. There's a lot you need to bring and not a lot of space to pack. Air travel can also be very uncomfortable, as the noise and air pressure can lead to an irritable child. Moreover, traveling can get a lot messier if you need to change your baby's diaper on the plane. You may expect that all types of airplanes have built-in changing stations with families in mind; unfortunately, this is not the case.

Not all airplane bathrooms include changing tables. While in this day and age, many planes do have them, it's still not a guarantee. This could lead to unfortunate situations, especially if you are on a long flight. People have done everything from changing their babies in their assigned seats to attempting gymnastics in the tiny bathrooms. It's rare for all airplane lavatories — front, middle, and back — to have a changing station. So, if you go into one bathroom and don't see a changing station, don't lose hope. Generally, the toilets in the back of the plane are more likely to have one. But if you don't see it, ask a flight attendant.

To help this process, it's a good idea to pack a compact diaper kit for the plane. Bring portable changing mats, plenty of wipes, and everything you might need to make cleaning your baby in a cramped space more comfortable. You may also want to avoid window seats so you can get out more easily. Besides, there are a few other benefits to choosing a different seating option that make a window seat on a plane not as great as you might think.