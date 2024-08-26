Things You Should Never Wear On A Plane

People generally put a lot of thought into the outfits they pack in their suitcases for travel. The foremost outfit that deserves attention, however, is not always granted the careful consideration it needs: your airport look. It marks the very beginning of your travel journey and deserves equal, if not more, planning as the ensembles you intend to wear at your destination. Dressing up for a flight is more than just about style. A proper airport ensemble should be tailored for optimum functionality, keeping you ideally comfortable throughout your travel journey — all the way from your departure to your arrival gates.

The airport experience, as well as the flight journey, is influenced by a number of factors not within the control of travelers. An emergency evacuation, for instance, might require passengers to unforeseeably exit the aircraft. While they may not guarantee a smooth deplaning process, certain wardrobe choices — like closed footwear and snug-fit clothes — can minimize the risk of hazards. Similarly, it's a good idea to take into account clothing recommendations from the TSA to make security checks easier. Here is a list of things not to wear on the plane or to the airport to make your life easier (especially if you're a first-time flier).