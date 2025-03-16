Losing something at the airport can be disruptive. Luckily, there are several ways travelers can get their belongings back, even if they've realized something is missing long after leaving. Let's say you know for certain the item was left at security. In this event, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has your back with its lost and found webpage. Speaking to The Washington Post, TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein explained, "Based on your airport, the website will either give you a phone number to call or an online form to fill out if you've lost something."

Ultimately, the TSA will do their best to get your belongings back to you if they turn up, but keep in mind that anything that is unclaimed is only in their possession for 30 days. After this, TSA states that lost items may be destroyed or sold. If you know you had whatever is now missing after you went through security but then misplaced it before you stepped on board your flight, you should reach out to the airport instead of TSA. A quick online search will lead you to the airport's lost and found. From there, you will likely be instructed to submit a claim to have your effects returned to you.

Sometimes it's not travelers who lose their items but their airline. If your bags are a no-show, airlines do owe you for your lost luggage. Of course, you will have to file a claim before you receive financial compensation. That said, the luggage that never makes it home will find its way to Unclaimed Baggage in Alabama, America's only lost luggage retailer that offers an immersive shopping experience. Yes, this is the same Unclaimed Baggage that is responsible for the 2023 report on what people most commonly leave behind.