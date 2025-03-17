Las Vegas' Underrated Wildlife Habitat Is A Tranquil Escape You May Not Expect To Find In Sin City

Flamingos are stunning birds known for their lanky bodies and bright pink coloration. Unfortunately, they're most often found in the tropics, such as the breathtaking Caribbean island outside of the hurricane belt that is a wildly underrated tropical paradise and home to flamingos, Bonaire. Thankfully, there is another way those elsewhere can see these beautiful animals, without going on an entire trip. If you're planning to go to Las Vegas anytime soon, right next to the Strip is a place full of flamingos and other adorable animals to see called the Flamingo Wildlife Habitat.

Despite the name, there are more than just flamingos included. Four different enclosures with a mix of animals, including species of birds, fish, and amphibians, make up the habitat. In one part, visitors are allowed to walk alongside and see a few species of guineafowl and pheasant up close. The other three are like normal exhibits, allowing guests to see the animals from outside. In addition to flamingos, these spaces house koi, ibis, merganser, teals, swans, ducks, turtles, and catfish.

It is open every day from 7AM to 8PM. If you want a chance to learn more about the animals in the exhibits and how they are cared for, it's best to visit around 10AM, when there are keeper talks. The Flamingo Wildlife Habitat takes good care of their rescued animals, unlike some of the popular and harmful types of tourist attractions to avoid on a trip to see the Caribbean.