Las Vegas' Underrated Wildlife Habitat Is A Tranquil Escape You May Not Expect To Find In Sin City
Flamingos are stunning birds known for their lanky bodies and bright pink coloration. Unfortunately, they're most often found in the tropics, such as the breathtaking Caribbean island outside of the hurricane belt that is a wildly underrated tropical paradise and home to flamingos, Bonaire. Thankfully, there is another way those elsewhere can see these beautiful animals, without going on an entire trip. If you're planning to go to Las Vegas anytime soon, right next to the Strip is a place full of flamingos and other adorable animals to see called the Flamingo Wildlife Habitat.
Despite the name, there are more than just flamingos included. Four different enclosures with a mix of animals, including species of birds, fish, and amphibians, make up the habitat. In one part, visitors are allowed to walk alongside and see a few species of guineafowl and pheasant up close. The other three are like normal exhibits, allowing guests to see the animals from outside. In addition to flamingos, these spaces house koi, ibis, merganser, teals, swans, ducks, turtles, and catfish.
It is open every day from 7AM to 8PM. If you want a chance to learn more about the animals in the exhibits and how they are cared for, it's best to visit around 10AM, when there are keeper talks. The Flamingo Wildlife Habitat takes good care of their rescued animals, unlike some of the popular and harmful types of tourist attractions to avoid on a trip to see the Caribbean.
What else Flamingo Hotel and Casino Offers
The wildlife habitat is run by Flamingo, Las Vegas, a hotel and casino. Even for Sin City, it's a pretty impressive place to visit. The building is 28 stories and sits on 30 acres of land. Some of that space is dedicated to the Wildlife Habitat, but they have other fun attractions as well.
One such feature is a Caribbean-style pool that takes up 15 acres. The only thing Flamingo seems to be missing is a golf course. Though golfing is popular in Nevada, this hotel doesn't have its own course. However, they do offer deals with two courses, Cascata and Rio Secco, which are just minutes away from the Strip by car.
Even with all these amenities, the hotel is rather affordable. On more popular nights, the prices soar upwards of $300, but for weekdays, all sorts of running sales can sometimes take costs below $100 a night. Las Vegas is nicest to visit in spring and fall, as summers are incredibly hot and winters are pretty wet and snowy, but the hotel is much cheaper if you visit during these seasons. As with many places, you save the most money by avoiding major holidays and weekends. By staying away from more expensive days and choosing slightly cheaper hotels like the Flamingo, you can even save enough to travel in style through the city, though if you are traveling in a group, using a limo in Las Vegas may not be the unnecessary luxury many travelers imagine.
Branch out from the Flamingo Hotel and wildlife center to see more of Las Vegas
For those looking to be right on the Strip, and get a chance to swing by and see the Flamingo Wildlife Habitat, staying at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino is one of your easiest and most cost-effective options. It does get some mixed reviews, but if you realize that you are getting a hotel for a great price in a convenient location, this isn't a bad hotel.
It may not have the most stylish rooms or the best views, but it's cheap and convenient, and provides plenty of amenities outside of their rooms. However, if you're worried, you can always stay in a different hotel and check out the Flamingo Wildlife Habitat separately. The Palazzo, Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and the Venetian Resort of Las Vegas are considered some of your best options for places to stay.
Also, while the Flamingo Wildlife Habitat is an unexpected escape from the thrills and lights of Las Vegas, it doesn't take long to explore unless you sit and watch the animals. Thankfully, it's not the only place you can go when you want a break. There are a few interesting museums, including the Mob Museum, the Atomic Museum, and even the Nevada State Museum. If you don't mind a drive, head into the middle of the desert to see a unique art exhibit called the Seven Magic Mountains, and some hot springs in the area if you really want to relax and unwind.