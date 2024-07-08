Why A Limo In Las Vegas May Not Be The Unnecessary Luxury Many Travelers Think

What kind of trip are you planning? If it's days by the pool (you'll find some of the world's most luxurious hotel pools in Vegas, after all) and nights club-hopping on the Strip, you will likely do just fine without private transportation. Keep in mind that limos rent by the hour. They don't charge by the ride, like taxis and ride-shares. If you only need a ride from The Luxor to The Venetian, hiring a car may not be your most economical bet. If you'd rather get out and about to see more of what the Vegas area has to offer, get yourself some lux wheels.

You may want to explore the fantastic national parks within driving distance from Las Vegas. Available limo packages include day trips to the Grand Canyon or the Valley of Fire, or you can ask them to take you to see closer points of interest, like the outlet malls, Lake Las Vegas, Red Rock Canyon, or neighboring communities such as Henderson or Summerlin. Having a dedicated car means you can stop where you want, as often as you want. The joy of knowing an air-conditioned vehicle is waiting to whisk you directly to your destination when it's 112 degrees outside might be worth the price on its own!