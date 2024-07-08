Why A Limo In Las Vegas May Not Be The Unnecessary Luxury Many Travelers Think
Hiring a limo could be the winning ticket when it comes to getting around Vegas — and not only for high rollers. If you plan to travel in a group on a day packed with multiple stops, consider a limo the best bet you can make. Images of A-listers in slinky dresses dripping in jewels may come to mind when you think about luxury rides in Sin City, rather than your college friends or favorite cousins in town for a wedding. However, booking a car and driver to chauffeur you along the Strip and the environs beyond can be a great choice, even for more casual outings.
You can usually find limos for hire at Harry Reid International Airport, allowing you to shuttle to your hotel in the lap of luxury. Make the most of your time with the car by embarking on a little joyride along the Strip. If relying on Lady Luck at the slots rather than the airport is more your speed, book ahead. Read the reviews and reserve your ride so you don't have to chance it.
Travel in style for ultimate convenience
What kind of trip are you planning? If it's days by the pool (you'll find some of the world's most luxurious hotel pools in Vegas, after all) and nights club-hopping on the Strip, you will likely do just fine without private transportation. Keep in mind that limos rent by the hour. They don't charge by the ride, like taxis and ride-shares. If you only need a ride from The Luxor to The Venetian, hiring a car may not be your most economical bet. If you'd rather get out and about to see more of what the Vegas area has to offer, get yourself some lux wheels.
You may want to explore the fantastic national parks within driving distance from Las Vegas. Available limo packages include day trips to the Grand Canyon or the Valley of Fire, or you can ask them to take you to see closer points of interest, like the outlet malls, Lake Las Vegas, Red Rock Canyon, or neighboring communities such as Henderson or Summerlin. Having a dedicated car means you can stop where you want, as often as you want. The joy of knowing an air-conditioned vehicle is waiting to whisk you directly to your destination when it's 112 degrees outside might be worth the price on its own!
Should you choose a limo over other Vegas transportation options?
If you head to Vegas with a gaggle of friends, you have a few transportation options, but renting a chauffeured car is arguably the top choice for a group. You can all ride together, and sharing the cost makes it fairly affordable. Party animals may be happy to know that liquor laws in Nevada allow limo passengers to drink, so you can start the fun en route with a toast.
Las Vegas transportation alternatives don't offer the same level of convenience or glamour. You could rent a van, but that means someone must serve as the designated driver, and you will have to pay for parking at your hotel. You can rely on ride-share apps or taxis, but you will either have to pay the premium for a vehicle that can hold extra passengers or split up and use multiple cars.
There is also the monorail and the "Deuce on the Strip" bus, which runs 24 hours along Las Vegas Boulevard to the Fremont Street Experience. Both are serviceable options if you plan to stick close to the set route, but if you want to stray and do some exploring, it will require transfers and planning. You might also travel on foot, but beware you don't make the common walking mistake of many first-time Vegas visitors.