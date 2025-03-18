An Unexpected State Known For Its Gorgeous Lakes Has The Fewest Mosquitoes In The US
Michigan is known for offering travelers a myriad of outdoor adventures, including its more than 11,000 inland lakes and one of the Midwest's most scenic road trips. Yet, an unexpected fact about the Great Lakes State is that there are fewer mosquitoes here than anywhere else in the country. In 2023, Insuranks listed it as the least mosquito-prone state in the U.S. The report took into account factors such as the number of species in the area, the average summer rainfall and temperatures, the amount of West Nile cases within the population, and Google searches on how to avoid the insects.
But why is Michigan such a mosquito repellent? During the summer, the state features mild temperatures and sparse rains, making it a less-than-ideal place for mosquitoes to reproduce and thrive. This, of course, translates into good news for both residents and travelers, as you really won't have to worry about mosquito-transmitted diseases or bites while exploring Michigan's natural beauty. However, any changes in the weather or rain frequency could overturn this low mosquito population. Regardless, Michigan is truly an amazing destination for anyone wishing to enjoy the great outdoors as well as the state's many lakefront attractions.
Some of the best mosquito-less outdoor adventures to enjoy in Michigan
Normally, mosquitoes need rains and storms to create puddles, sitting bodies of water, and moist environments to lay their eggs. As such, droughts within the state have kept the earth dry while also preventing stagnant waters from gathering, resulting in lower mosquito populations. While Michigan remains somewhat of a mosquito-free destination, you can enjoy the many attractions in the Great Lakes area.
For example, you'll find several cozy cabin stays along Lake Superior to set up base and explore the majestic area. Also located close to Lake Superior is the Helmut and Candis Stern Preserve. Here, you can enjoy scenic and unforgettable hikes while spotting species like peregrine falcons, black bears, and snowshoe hares. The hike will also provide you with some magnificent views of the lake.
For those seeking some beach relaxation, the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore offers visitors pristine shorelines with gorgeous views of Lake Michigan. Grand Haven's stunning beaches on Lake Michigan's eastern shore offer exciting activities like surfing, paddleboarding, and wakeboarding, as well as other family-friendly amenities to enjoy. Michigan's outdoors really cater to everyone, and you won't have to worry about any bothersome mosquitoes.
Recommendations for avoiding mosquito bites
For some people, mosquito bites go away without causing any major trouble. However, for others, the bites can cause allergic reactions. In worst-case scenarios, the bites can be the beginning of a much serious and life-threatening disease, as mosquitoes are vectors for the West Nile and Zika viruses, dengue fever, and other illnesses. As such, it's always a good idea to try and prevent bites, even in places with small mosquito populations like Michigan.
Some recommendations for preventing mosquito bites include using bug repellent, especially those with ingredients like DEET, an effective chemical that also repels ticks. Natural repellents containing ingredients like lemon or eucalyptus might also work, but they won't be as effective. Wear long sleeves and pants while enjoying the outdoors to prevent bites, and if you're roughing it in the wilderness, try the TikTok hack of burning coffee grounds to camp mosquito-free.
Equip your camping tents, cabins, and home windows with mosquito nets to keep these animals at bay. Using a fan or turning on the air conditioning whenever possible is another good way to keep the insects away. To prevent mosquito outbreaks, be sure to keep any water containers near to your home, camping area, or cabin clean — this includes buckets and garbage cans. Fortunately, this is not something you need to worry about while in Michigan, but it never hurts to be extra safe.