An Unexpected State Known For Its Gorgeous Lakes Has The Fewest Mosquitoes In The US

Michigan is known for offering travelers a myriad of outdoor adventures, including its more than 11,000 inland lakes and one of the Midwest's most scenic road trips. Yet, an unexpected fact about the Great Lakes State is that there are fewer mosquitoes here than anywhere else in the country. In 2023, Insuranks listed it as the least mosquito-prone state in the U.S. The report took into account factors such as the number of species in the area, the average summer rainfall and temperatures, the amount of West Nile cases within the population, and Google searches on how to avoid the insects.

But why is Michigan such a mosquito repellent? During the summer, the state features mild temperatures and sparse rains, making it a less-than-ideal place for mosquitoes to reproduce and thrive. This, of course, translates into good news for both residents and travelers, as you really won't have to worry about mosquito-transmitted diseases or bites while exploring Michigan's natural beauty. However, any changes in the weather or rain frequency could overturn this low mosquito population. Regardless, Michigan is truly an amazing destination for anyone wishing to enjoy the great outdoors as well as the state's many lakefront attractions.