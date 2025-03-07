A Unique Michigan Cabin Stay By Lake Superior's Shore Offers Northern Lights Views And Rustic Charm
On the northern shore of Michigan's remote Keweenaw Peninsula, adventurous travelers can find a unique blend of modern and rustic in a cluster of beautifully restored cabins within a short stroll of the rugged Lake Superior shore. In 2020, just before the COVID-19 outbreak shut down travel for months, Lynn and Jason Makela bought what was formerly Eagle Lodge and Lakeside Cabins, situated just outside of Copper Harbor, Michigan, which is hidden on Lake Superior's shores and offers an affordable escape. Five years and a lot of blood, sweat, and tears later and the couple has transformed the former dilapidated lodge into nine cozy cabins and a beautiful suite ideal for catching a glimpse of the Northern Lights.
The couple, who met and married on Michigan's Upper Peninsula (also known as the U.P.) is actively continuing their work restoring Fresh Coast Cabins. The initial plan was to demolish all the old cabins that date back to the 1930s but, as their work started during the pandemic, the old cabins began to take on a new life and meaning. Rather than raze them, the Makelas decided to put in the work restoring them. Now, the restored cabins stand happily in the U.P. woods on the beaches of Lake Superior and offer a great jumping-off point for those hoping to experience one of America's least-visited national parks: Isle Royale.
Enjoy a rustic cabin stay on the Keweenaw Peninsula
The labor of love the Makelas took on in 2020 is starting to pay some dividends. Their restorative venture not only offers a great place to stay, but the couple is passionate about the touring and adventure opportunities found on the Keweenaw Peninsula and the U.P. in general. To encourage guests to get out and see their favorite place, they've compiled a series of digital trip guides meant to assist guests in experiencing the area around the cabins. From a suggested route for a U.P. road trip that will rival Michigan's "tunnel of trees" drive through a fall foliage wonderland, to the best suggestions on when and where to see the Aurora Borealis, the Makelas have all the advice their guests might need to get out into the Keweenaw and take it all in.
And, of course, back at the cabins, they've done quite a lot to make any guest's stay special. For instance, every Friday during the May-through-October season is designated at Superior Friday.This is an evening event where guests are encouraged to bring their favorite beverage and gather around a bonfire to enjoy each other's company and some home-cooked wood-fired pizza. The retreat even offers a Finnish-style sauna experience where guests can relax and enjoy the sauna's warmth while taking in views of the lake. This is also a great activity for visitors who stay at the cabins specifically to see the Northern Lights, which are most likely to be visible in the slightly chilly months of April, October, and November.
Seeing Isle Royale from Fresh Coast Cabins
From Fresh Coast Cabins, it's a short, 7-minute drive to Copper Harbor, where there is daily ferry service to Isle Royale National Park (the park can also be reached via seaplane). An island some 55 miles north of the Keweenaw, Isle Royale possesses two important distinctions. First, as noted, it's one of the least-visited national parks in the United States. Second, it's one of the most revisited national parks — so, if you go, you are likely to really enjoy it. The park is 98 percent designated wilderness, and visitors hiking its trails or camping in its designated campsites can count on seeing some diverse wildlife, like moose, river otters, loons, bald eagles, and possibly a gray wolf.
The park also has a fascinating human history. The island, called Minong by the indigenous Anishinaabe people, has been used as a fishing and hunting area for thousands of years, and is still culturally important to the native tribes today. In the 1840s, copper was discovered on the island, which set off a boom-and-bust mining cycle that lasted until the end of the 19th century. Today, many of the buildings still standing on the island were built during the mining era. The mines played out by the early 1900s, and Isle Royale was designated a national park in 1940. Today, visitors can camp, hike, and fish the wild waters of this remote north woods national park. Not unlike another one of Michigan's most remote island destinations, Isle Royale is a very special place.