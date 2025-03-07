A Unique Michigan Cabin Stay By Lake Superior's Shore Offers Northern Lights Views And Rustic Charm

The labor of love the Makelas took on in 2020 is starting to pay some dividends. Their restorative venture not only offers a great place to stay, but the couple is passionate about the touring and adventure opportunities found on the Keweenaw Peninsula and the U.P. in general. To encourage guests to get out and see their favorite place, they've compiled a series of digital trip guides meant to assist guests in experiencing the area around the cabins. From a suggested route for a U.P. road trip that will rival Michigan's "tunnel of trees" drive through a fall foliage wonderland, to the best suggestions on when and where to see the Aurora Borealis, the Makelas have all the advice their guests might need to get out into the Keweenaw and take it all in.

And, of course, back at the cabins, they've done quite a lot to make any guest's stay special. For instance, every Friday during the May-through-October season is designated at Superior Friday.This is an evening event where guests are encouraged to bring their favorite beverage and gather around a bonfire to enjoy each other's company and some home-cooked wood-fired pizza. The retreat even offers a Finnish-style sauna experience where guests can relax and enjoy the sauna's warmth while taking in views of the lake. This is also a great activity for visitors who stay at the cabins specifically to see the Northern Lights, which are most likely to be visible in the slightly chilly months of April, October, and November.