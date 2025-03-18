The Troubling Reason California's Great White Shark Population Continues To Grow

While being concerned and taking action on climate change is very important, worrying that you're in constant danger from sharks while visiting the beach shouldn't keep you from swimming. Just because they're near you doesn't mean they're planning on having you for dinner. In fact, Patrick Rex, a laboratory technician at Cal State Long Beach's Shark Lab, told the Los Angeles Times, "People think, 'If I see a shark in the lineup (the area where waves begin breaking), I'm going to get bitten or I'm in danger.' And what we've seen is that that's not necessarily the case."

He explained that while great white sharks are often close to people, they're just not interested. It's also important to remember that another reason the population has gone up over the years is that they've been a protected species since 1994, and they're an important part of the oceanic ecosystem.

That said, it's still a good idea to know what to do if you see a shark while snorkeling or scuba diving. The first thing to do is to stay calm. Panic may cause you to thrash around, mimicking a prey behavior. In fact, you should make eye contact with the shark, which is what another predator would do. Back away slowly while facing the animal without splashing, and if it does get too close, hit the shark in the eyes, nose, or gills. Another thing that may give you peace of mind is to know what things attract sharks, like tattoos, yellow bathing suits, uneven tans, and colorful nail polish — things that either reflect or show a contrasting pattern. Avoid areas with populations of seals and sealions, and avoid swimming during dawn and dusk.