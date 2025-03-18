The Troubling Reason California's Great White Shark Population Continues To Grow
There are more great white sharks in the oceans around California than there used to be. One disturbing reason for the higher population is the rise in water temperature, making the area from around Santa Barbara to San Diego (and into Mexico) more hospitable for juvenile great white sharks. In this area, the warmer water, the plentiful food supply, and the shelter the area provides make it a perfect spot for shark nurseries. These sharks tend to swim close to shore, sometimes as close as 50 feet. In fact, you may have been near one while swimming and not have had any idea. However, that doesn't mean you need to skip California beaches on your next vacation.
If you live by the ocean or vacation near one, you've probably wondered whether you may be in danger of a shark attack. About 30% of Americans have a fear of sharks, according to a 2023 Chapman University study. However, the chances of being killed by one are around one in 3.75 million. In fact, there were only 47 unprovoked shark attacks in 2024 — worldwide — according to the International Shark Attack File from the Florida Museum, which is down from the year before. While it's important to keep shark safety in mind when swimming, diving, or snorkeling, you don't have to panic or skip your ocean vacation.
Why great white sharks are increasing in California and how to stay safe
While being concerned and taking action on climate change is very important, worrying that you're in constant danger from sharks while visiting the beach shouldn't keep you from swimming. Just because they're near you doesn't mean they're planning on having you for dinner. In fact, Patrick Rex, a laboratory technician at Cal State Long Beach's Shark Lab, told the Los Angeles Times, "People think, 'If I see a shark in the lineup (the area where waves begin breaking), I'm going to get bitten or I'm in danger.' And what we've seen is that that's not necessarily the case."
He explained that while great white sharks are often close to people, they're just not interested. It's also important to remember that another reason the population has gone up over the years is that they've been a protected species since 1994, and they're an important part of the oceanic ecosystem.
That said, it's still a good idea to know what to do if you see a shark while snorkeling or scuba diving. The first thing to do is to stay calm. Panic may cause you to thrash around, mimicking a prey behavior. In fact, you should make eye contact with the shark, which is what another predator would do. Back away slowly while facing the animal without splashing, and if it does get too close, hit the shark in the eyes, nose, or gills. Another thing that may give you peace of mind is to know what things attract sharks, like tattoos, yellow bathing suits, uneven tans, and colorful nail polish — things that either reflect or show a contrasting pattern. Avoid areas with populations of seals and sealions, and avoid swimming during dawn and dusk.