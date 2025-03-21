The World's Longest Drivable Road Crosses 15 Countries, Two Continents, And One Hemisphere

Over the years, many travelers have broken world records for driving, biking, and even walking the entirety of the Pan-American Highway in breakneck times. Many other globetrotters, however, prefer taking it slow. Not having a set time will let you enjoy more moments outside of the car, witnessing the wonders of the Americas. As you cross from North to South, or the other way around, you can detour to traverse mountain ranges like the Andes and the Rockies, see an active volcano like Acatenango in Guatemala, catch waves in the Pacific Ocean, learn about ancient Indigenous civilizations, camp in deserts, hike snow peaks, bathe in natural thermal springs, and see glaciers in both poles. Why rush through getting to know an entire hemisphere?

Of course, not everyone has the time, money, or willingness to spend months or years driving through the Americas. If the trip calls to you, you can do a part of the highway and cross as many countries as time allows, or let AI handle the full itinerary and plan a route you can complete in your designated time frame. If you're planning on crossing any part of the road south of the U.S., it's a good idea to learn basic Spanish. You'll often be in remote places where a little Spanish will go a long way. A car that can handle unpaved roads in the mountains is also highly recommended, as is planning for the different climates that you'll traverse. Whether you do it all or just part of it, this highway is the perfect challenge for intrepid travelers who love epic adventures.