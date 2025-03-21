The World's Longest Drivable Road Crosses 15 Countries, Two Continents, And One Hemisphere
Traversing the entirety of the Americas would seem like a far-fetched dream to many. Thankfully, this is a real possibility for audacious travelers willing to drive 19,000 miles from Prudhoe Bay in Alaska to the Argentinean town of Ushuaia, the capital of South America's largest island. A wild concept conceived in the 1920s, the original Pan-American Highway consisted of a series of interconnected roads in 14 countries: Argentina, Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, and the United States. Ecuador is also part of the highway now, so most people who complete it cross at least 15 countries. Others choose to go from Argentina to Uruguay and Brazil, ending in Rio de Janeiro and checking off 17 countries in the process. This highway holds the Guinness World Record for being the longest motorable road in the world.
The one place where the highway is interrupted is the Darien Gap between Panama and Colombia. This wild stretch of land has resisted development, as Indigenous groups in the area have protested roads, citing concerns for environmental and communal loss. Travelers who cross this section usually have to send their car over the gap by boat, and then fly or board a passenger boat themselves. Flying is certainly the faster route, with boats often taking days.
How to enjoy the Pan-American Highway
Over the years, many travelers have broken world records for driving, biking, and even walking the entirety of the Pan-American Highway in breakneck times. Many other globetrotters, however, prefer taking it slow. Not having a set time will let you enjoy more moments outside of the car, witnessing the wonders of the Americas. As you cross from North to South, or the other way around, you can detour to traverse mountain ranges like the Andes and the Rockies, see an active volcano like Acatenango in Guatemala, catch waves in the Pacific Ocean, learn about ancient Indigenous civilizations, camp in deserts, hike snow peaks, bathe in natural thermal springs, and see glaciers in both poles. Why rush through getting to know an entire hemisphere?
Of course, not everyone has the time, money, or willingness to spend months or years driving through the Americas. If the trip calls to you, you can do a part of the highway and cross as many countries as time allows, or let AI handle the full itinerary and plan a route you can complete in your designated time frame. If you're planning on crossing any part of the road south of the U.S., it's a good idea to learn basic Spanish. You'll often be in remote places where a little Spanish will go a long way. A car that can handle unpaved roads in the mountains is also highly recommended, as is planning for the different climates that you'll traverse. Whether you do it all or just part of it, this highway is the perfect challenge for intrepid travelers who love epic adventures.