See Spurting Lava And Summit Panoramas On The Best Active Volcano Hikes In Central America
Central America was wrought in the fiery forge of its colossal volcanoes. Trailing like a lava burned welt between North and South America, the string of small countries is coated in lush rainforest and carved apart by ash blackened cliffs. Trapped between two tectonic plates, the undulating west coast of the intersecting continental stretch is known as the Central America Volcanic Arc. It's a chain of 70 interconnected volcanoes which have shaped the region's viridescent landscapes. Some of those volcanoes lie dormant, while others still bubble ominously along the skyline. They can be found in almost every country in the region, with the exception of Central America's only country where English is the official language, but only a few can be climbed, and even fewer traversed while still active. These top active volcano hikes are scattered across the Central American strip, offering vertiginous summit-top views over the region's dramatic volcanic topography.
Given that the biggest country in Central America is only slightly larger than the state of New York, navigating your way across the continental highlights is fairly straightforward. Hikes up Guatemala's best lava-mottled peak start in Antigua, which is less than an hour's drive from Guatemala City's international airport and its 11 direct US connections. Nicaragua's smoking summit is accessed from the popular island of Ometepe, an 'oasis of peace' island with beaches, rainforests & volcanoes. Costa Rica's volcanic national park is most easily reached from the well-connected airport in Liberia and El Salvador's is just a little over an hour from the capital. Panama's peak is a little further from the city, but a quick domestic stopover and road transfer will take you to the trailhead.
Watch an incandescent spectacle from the summit of Acatenango, in Guatemala
Seeing strings of fire spit into the blackened sky from the summit of Acatenango in Guatemala is, arguably, the most popular volcanic experience on offer in Central America. The mighty peak stands sentinel over the small city of Antigua, its softly billowing smoke casting a distant shadow over almost every one of its quaint cobbled streets. Hiking the side of the active volcano, you'll start out in Antigua at the crack of dawn. You have a long day ahead — the real show starts at the summit of the 13,000-foot volcano.
Traversing 5,000-feet of ascending and descending trails, you'll pass through four distinct ecosystems. The constantly shifting surrounds are a good motivator on the challenging hike — just a little further and you can pass alpine meadows swathed in purple lupins, see the skies engulfed by an old-growth cloud forest. Keep pushing and the verdant thicks will open up out to clear views over Acatenango's six accompanying volcanoes. The final steep stretch before you reach your campsite navigates the final microclimate — the extraterrestrial scenes of the high volcanic terrain.
Many tours, typically including those with more comfortable campsites on offer, culminate here at the peak of Acatenango. But there is an option to get closer to the action. You'll arrive on the summit before the sun sets, but if you still have some extra energy you can take a second onwards hike closer to the bubbling crater of the adjacent Fuego Volcano. This volcano, also clearly visible from further away on Acatenango, is the headline act. It erupts as often as every 15 minutes, hurling molten lava into the skies at a low level and dribbling fire from its lucent core.
Ascend Concepción Volcano for views over the vast Lake Nicaragua
The largest fresh water lake in Central America is found in the heart of Nicaragua, overcast by the billowing ash of its vertiginous volcanoes. One is dormant, one active, and both are popular options for hikers visiting Lake Nicaragua. The latter, Concepción Volcano, is one of the seven active volcanoes make this tropical Latin country a dangerous yet thrilling geotourist destination, and its tricky summit trail is often undertaken by travelers based on the idyllic isle of Ometepe.
Potentially the most challenging inclusion on this list, the trail that rises along the forest-swathed side of Concepción Volcano is designed for well-prepared travelers. It isn't a technically challenging climb and there is no need to have any kind of mountaineering experience, but you'll want to be physically fit before embarking on the ascent. It takes around eight hours to complete the out-and-back hike, climbing nearly 5,000 feet over seven miles of tough terrain. It's so tough that 70% of its hikers don't make it past the lookout point at 3,280 feet. However, they're missing out.
They don't experience the scent of sulfur encroaching on the air as they climb closer and closer to the active volcanic crater, don't feel the rocks beneath their feet grow hotter and hotter from the molten lava rumbling deep underfoot. They'll miss out on the sweaty sense of accomplishment that comes with summiting the steep volcano side and won't see the climate shift constantly with the ascent. From your starting point to your summit peak, you'll pass over the dusty, horse-and-cart trodden roads, tropical forests alive with wild inhabitants, and spectacular vistas.
Peer into a crater lake at the peak of Santa Ana Volcano, El Salvador
Within the sprawling forests of Cerre Verde National Park, the volcanic peak of Santa Ana rises high over the clouds. While Central America's most underrated country is known as a land of serene surf towns and cosmopolitan cities, El Salvador's volcano studded interior is filled with adventurous excursions and absent of any of the crowds that gather on Guatemala or Costa Rica's better known summits. Ascending Santa Ana Volcano, you'll have an up-close perspective on a vast volcanic crater, shimmering vivid turquoise in the belly of the active beast.
The hike to the top is perhaps the easiest of any on this list, a moderate ascent that takes less than two hours to complete and is a popular option for hikers of all ages. The rise along its ashen side is gradual, with shady spots to recover in as you ascend. It begins by twisting through the tropical Salvadorian rainforest, where the trail is crowned by viridescent hummingbirds, toucanets, and motmots. It rises steadily under the verdant canopy before, eventually, you'll burst out over the treetops and into the lofty world of El Salvador's volcanic peaks. Take regular breaks to marvel at the rivers of molten lava that cut over the cusp of neighboring Izalco Volcano and the vast Lake Coatepeque, before taking your final scrambling ascent to the crater's edge. Formed through the collapse caused by its last explosive eruption, the aquamarine pool audibly rumbles, steaming steadily and expelling a pungent whiff of sulfur.
Explore the jungle trails of Rincón de la Vieja, Costa Rica
Hiking trails wind up and down the jungle-laden peaks within Rincón de la Vieja Volcano National Park, one of Costa Rica's most underrated adventure destinations. Preserving a stretch of the Cordillera de Guanacaste, the national park encompasses nine volcanic craters, secluded waterfalls, thermal hot springs, orchid-strewn cloud forests, and, of course, its eponymous peak. Unfortunately, the most challenging and rewarding ascent up its andesitic slopes is closed due to ongoing volcanic activity, but there several easier trails available below the crater peak. Explore a myriad of ecosystems on family-friendly hikes through the park's lush forests instead.
Perhaps the most popular of the volcano park's trails is the Las Pailas route, an easy two-and-a-half-mile loop that passes intriguing geological formations made in the magma of the namesake volcano. Follow this route to see fumaroles, mud pools, and fumarolic lakes, or take a full-day trekking tour to hike through the misted forests, swim beneath cascading waterfalls, and soak in soothing springs and in a volcanic mud bath.
As you roam the routes that wind around the rumbling volcano, listen out for the spirits that the locals believe inhabit the mystical peak. An Indigenous princess named Curubandé was thought to have had her lover sacrificed inside the volcano in order to placate its ferocious core and her father's anger at the union, and legend has it that she still haunts its trails today. Hers isn't the only soul that sits just out of sight on the trails: bellowing howler monkeys, ensnaring serpents, and even prowling jaguars inhabit the shadows.
Catch a spectacular Caribbean sunrise from the summit of Barú Volcano in Panama
On a clear day, hikers at the peak of Barú Volcano can experience a unique event. Tall enough to provide a panorama over Panama, its summit is the only place on earth you can watch the sun rise over the Atlantic to the east and set into the Pacific in the west without moving an inch. Peering over the ocean over either side, the soaring summit watches the world rise and fall. If you don't fancy spending 24 hours atop a volcano, you can still experience one or the other on a hike up this active peak.
Barú Volcano's spectacular sunrises attract the most travelers, so most hikers aim to reach the summit as the sun ascends. Though climbing in the middle of the night can seem daunting, its far less forbodeing than the famous forest to the south, the dangerous but mesmerizing national park you might want to avoid in Panama. Ascending alongside a guide, safety quickly becomes far less of a concern than the physical challenge of getting to the top of the 11,400-foot-high volcano. It takes up to 11 hours to complete the trek to the cloud-kissed summit, with 7,498 feet of elevation involved, and it is only suited to physically fit travelers. It doesn't involve any technical experience, though, so there's no need to be a mountaineering pro before tackling the trail.
The summit sunrise is worth the pain, particularly if you travel between December and April, when visibility is best. On a good day, you'll be able to the skies glow amber over the Costa Rican jungles to the north, the Caribbean Sea to the east, and the Pacific waves to the east.
Methodology
Determining which of Central America's many active volcano hikes could be categorized as the "best" for the sake of this article, the writer utilized an array of determining factors. The list was largely influenced by the author's own experience in Central America, a region in which she has travelled to every sovereign nation, hiking to famed volcanoes in almost every one. This expertise was supported by online research into which hikes are offered by a significant number of local tour companies and those that are frequented recommended on social media. The selection was made with the ambition of showcasing an array of destinations and ecosystems in mind, as well as climbs suited to different ability levels. As such, the writer consciously selected options from different countries with differing defining features to suggest a variety of experiences for prospective hikers.