See Spurting Lava And Summit Panoramas On The Best Active Volcano Hikes In Central America

Central America was wrought in the fiery forge of its colossal volcanoes. Trailing like a lava burned welt between North and South America, the string of small countries is coated in lush rainforest and carved apart by ash blackened cliffs. Trapped between two tectonic plates, the undulating west coast of the intersecting continental stretch is known as the Central America Volcanic Arc. It's a chain of 70 interconnected volcanoes which have shaped the region's viridescent landscapes. Some of those volcanoes lie dormant, while others still bubble ominously along the skyline. They can be found in almost every country in the region, with the exception of Central America's only country where English is the official language, but only a few can be climbed, and even fewer traversed while still active. These top active volcano hikes are scattered across the Central American strip, offering vertiginous summit-top views over the region's dramatic volcanic topography.

Given that the biggest country in Central America is only slightly larger than the state of New York, navigating your way across the continental highlights is fairly straightforward. Hikes up Guatemala's best lava-mottled peak start in Antigua, which is less than an hour's drive from Guatemala City's international airport and its 11 direct US connections. Nicaragua's smoking summit is accessed from the popular island of Ometepe, an 'oasis of peace' island with beaches, rainforests & volcanoes. Costa Rica's volcanic national park is most easily reached from the well-connected airport in Liberia and El Salvador's is just a little over an hour from the capital. Panama's peak is a little further from the city, but a quick domestic stopover and road transfer will take you to the trailhead.