The Reason Why Canadian Airport Codes Start With Y

For most airports, there appears to be a sort-of logic when it comes to their three letter International Air Transport Association (IATA)–designated shorthand code. New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport's abbreviation is "JFK," for example, coinciding with the airport's namesake, while Miami International Airport takes its IATA code from the first three letters of the city name, "MIA." This is true internationally as well with major hubs like Seoul-Incheon International Airport shortened to "ICN" for the city in which it's located or Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, using "DOH." There is a notable exception to this IATA code logic though, and it affects most of Canada's airports.

Most of Canada's airport IATA code notably start with the letter "Y" despite none of their major airport names starting with the letter. Vancouver International Airport, for instance, is "YVR" while Toronto Pearson is puzzlingly known by its "YYZ" three-letter code. Ironically, YVR is considered one of the best airports in North America, while YYZ is often thought to be one of the most stressful. Those observations aside, their shared unconventional naming scheme has roots in an interesting history of technology and travel. Inherited from weather communication towers, the "Y" in Canadian airport codes used to indicate whether or not a certain airport had a radio station, a vital piece of knowledge for aircraft hoping to land.