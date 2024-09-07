One Of The Earth's Most Remote Islands Is A Strange, Secret Canadian Gem With Expansive Views

Set approximately 180 miles from Halifax, Nova Scotia, the tiny, isolated Sable Island is a 26-mile-long shifting sandbar that boasts exceptional and unique natural beauty. While it became a Canadian national park reserve in 2013, aside from tourism, it is perhaps most famous for its shipwrecks, as hundreds of vessels have met their untimely and unfortunate demises here. That's just one reason it has a reputation for being among the most dangerous islands in the world.

Getting to an island as remote as Sable is tricky and expensive. There are no facilities on the island to speak of — no town, no port, and certainly no airport. The only year-round residents are park officials, a handful of researchers, herd of hardy wild horses, and many seals. The only way to get there is by boat or aircraft, and anyone arriving by the former will have to come ashore on the beach through the surf on an inflatable boat.

Why go to the trouble of getting to Sable Island? It's an adventure within one of the last true wildernesses on the planet. Remote and stunningly beautiful, this wind-swept crescent of shifting sand is virtually untouched by humans. Unlike Canada's other beautiful island and beach destinations, nearly all trips to Sable are fully or partially guided excursions. Even if you arrive on your own boat, you must get permission to land before exploring this isolated outpost.

