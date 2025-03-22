This Sacred Village In Japan Has Unmatched Views And Eight Pristine Ponds Fed By Mount Fuji's Snowmelt
In the tranquil space between Lake Kawaguchiko and Lake Yamanakako in the picturesque Japanese prefecture Yamanashi, you'll find Oshino Hakkai, a postcard-like village known for its crystal-clear ponds and breathtaking views of Japan's most iconic natural monument, Mount Fuji (though note that you can't climb this mountain for most of the year). This village is the perfect place to experience Japan's rural charm, with thatched-roof buildings, traditional tea houses, and scenic walking paths that offer a serene escape from Japan's bigger metropolis, which sadly has become unaffordable in recent years.
Oshino Hakkai's name stems from the ponds surrounding the village. These are fed by Mount Fuji's snowmelt and result in some of the purest spring water in the country. As a result of this purity, the "Eight Seas of Oshino" — a direct translation of Oshino Hakkai — have earned both historical and spiritual significance in the country. In honor of these ponds, small shrines pepper the surrounding valleys. Moreover, this part of Japan in the Fuji Five Lake Region has been recognized as a national natural monument, part of the Mount Fuji UNESCO World Heritage Site. Indeed, this is by far one of the most gorgeous destinations to visit in Japan that aren't Tokyo.
Clear waters and unbeatable views of Mount Fuji in Oshino Hakkai
For those traveling by train from Tokyo, Oshino Hakkai is easily accessible by taking the JR Chuo Line from Shinjuku Station until Otsuki Station and then transferring to the Fujiyuko Line until Fujisan, followed by a direct bus to Oshino Hakkai. The train journey takes approximately three hours. There are also buses from Shinjuku Bus Terminal, which take around two to three-and-a-half hours to arrive at the village. Due to its proximity to Tokyo, Oshino Hakkai is an excellent place for a day trip.
What makes Oshino Hakkai truly special is its eight famous ponds. Home to Japan's emblematic koi fish and many aquatic plants, each pond has its own personality, being different in shape and size. Some of the more notable ponds are Deguchi-ike Pond, the largest of the eight, and Shobu-ike, which is surrounded by irises that bloom in an explosion of color when summer arrives. Okama-ike Pond is also striking with its breathtaking blue clarity.
Oshino Hakkai's waters are so pure that you'll find designated drinking spots around the ponds, with visitors encouraged to help themselves from the ladles provided. Oshino Hakkai's waters are said to bring health to those who drink it. Pilgrims of the Edo Period (1603 to 1868) would cleanse themselves in Oshino Hakkai's waters before setting out on their spiritual journey to Mount Fuji, a tradition that is still felt today.
The best accommodations, restaurants, and attractions
Once in Oshino Hakkai, you have a variety of accommodation options, ranging from high-end to budget choices. If you're after something more luxurious, opt for a stay at Fuji Onsenji Yumedono, which is located near Lake Kawaguchiko. This onsen has tatami rooms and private open-air hot spring baths, which guarantee the most traditional Japanese ryokan experience. A good budget stay is Guesthouse Orange Cabin, which is cozy and close to the village. There are numerous food options in Oshino Hakkai, but an essential visit is Houto Fudou, a semi-famous restaurant by Lake Kawaguchi, which serves up a Yamanashi Prefecture specialty: wheat noodles in miso broth. Ikemoto Teahouse near Nakaike is a charming traditional spot that serves up tea and freshwater fish while overlooking the ponds.
Though the ponds are the main attraction of this beautiful village, there are many other sights on offer in the region. For those interested in Shinto traditions, the Fujiyoshida Sengen Shrine is worth visiting. This peaceful shrine dedicated to the deity of Mount Fuji is beautifully ornate and peaceful. There is also Hannoki Bayashi Shiryokan, a nearby museum showcasing samurai armor and ninja artifacts, which is perfect for those wanting to learn more about Japan's rich history. Oshino Hakkai is lovely to visit throughout the year and is undoubtedly one of the best places to view Mount Fuji in the winter.