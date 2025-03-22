This Sacred Village In Japan Has Unmatched Views And Eight Pristine Ponds Fed By Mount Fuji's Snowmelt

For those traveling by train from Tokyo, Oshino Hakkai is easily accessible by taking the JR Chuo Line from Shinjuku Station until Otsuki Station and then transferring to the Fujiyuko Line until Fujisan, followed by a direct bus to Oshino Hakkai. The train journey takes approximately three hours. There are also buses from Shinjuku Bus Terminal, which take around two to three-and-a-half hours to arrive at the village. Due to its proximity to Tokyo, Oshino Hakkai is an excellent place for a day trip.

What makes Oshino Hakkai truly special is its eight famous ponds. Home to Japan's emblematic koi fish and many aquatic plants, each pond has its own personality, being different in shape and size. Some of the more notable ponds are Deguchi-ike Pond, the largest of the eight, and Shobu-ike, which is surrounded by irises that bloom in an explosion of color when summer arrives. Okama-ike Pond is also striking with its breathtaking blue clarity.

Oshino Hakkai's waters are so pure that you'll find designated drinking spots around the ponds, with visitors encouraged to help themselves from the ladles provided. Oshino Hakkai's waters are said to bring health to those who drink it. Pilgrims of the Edo Period (1603 to 1868) would cleanse themselves in Oshino Hakkai's waters before setting out on their spiritual journey to Mount Fuji, a tradition that is still felt today.