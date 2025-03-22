One Of Aruba's Best Snorkeling Spots Captures The Caribbean's Essence With Rocky Shores And Tide Pools
Aruba is one of the most gorgeous islands to experience a budget-friendly vacation, and its shores are heavily dotted with pristine beaches offering some of the best swimming, snorkeling, and sunbathing in the Caribbean. While nearby beaches like Arashi and Boca Catalina boast the typical white, powdery sand, and clear, calm water that Aruba is known for, Tres Trapi Beach is unique for its rocky shore. Moreover, although only 33 feet long, what makes this beach special is what lies beneath the surface. This small stretch of rock, sand, and sea makes a great habitat for some of the island's natural wonders, making it one of the best places to go snorkeling in Aruba.
Getting into the sea at Tres Trapi involves a bit of a challenge — you'll have to navigate rocks and sharp corals as you make your way to the water's edge. A few lizards may be darting here and there, but traversing the unique landscape will all be worth it once you descend the three steps carved into the low rock outcropping that rings the shore and start exploring the vibrant ocean ecosystem. An array of awe-inspiring sea life can be spotted below the surface, including gold-spotted eels, barracudas, and perhaps most excitingly, a myriad of sea turtles. Of course, snorkeling isn't mandatory at the Tres Trapi Beach, and you can always choose to spend your time sunbathing and exploring the tide pools instead.
What you need to know about snorkeling at Tres Trapi Beach
Tres Trapi Beach is located on the northwestern tip of the island, 5 miles from Eagle Beach, a perfect romantic hideaway and white sand haven, and between Malmok Beach and Arashi Beach, both also offering some of the best snorkeling in Aruba. Tres Trapi Beach is recognizable by a single thatch-roofed beach umbrella located by the parking lot. After gearing up with a snorkeling mask and fins (recommended for returning to shore with more ease), you'll want to swim out at least 100 feet, where you will encounter sea stars resting on the sandy bottom. Although these plump, vibrantly colored cushion starfish are beautiful and interesting, for their safety, you should avoid picking them up or removing them from the water. To see the sea turtles at Tres Trapi, you may need to venture a bit further out past the buoys near patches of seagrass. As you observe the turtles in their natural habitat, remember to respect them by maintaining a distance. It is also important to be aware of your surroundings and careful of boat traffic.
Weather-wise there's no bad time to visit Aruba as this Caribbean island actually experiences no severe hurricanes and very little rain. At only 21 miles long and 6 miles wide, getting where you need to in Aruba never takes long, but it's good to know there are plenty of transportation options — like Hertz Car Rentals, which is conveniently located near Queen Beatrix International Airport. Another option is ACE Car Rentals, which specializes in larger passenger vans and top-down Jeep Wranglers. The Aruba Bus, or "Arubus" is a great budget option at $5 per roundtrip fare, and luckily, it also makes a stop at Malmok Beach, which is a less than 10-minute walk from Tres Trapi.
Best times to go to Tres Trapi Beach and what to bring
Part of Tres Trapi's beauty is that it isn't built up or occupied by any hotels or resorts. However, because there aren't any facilities or amenities either, be sure to bring water, a packed beach lunch, and use the restroom beforehand. It's also recommended to wear water shoes to protect your feet from sharp coral and to minimize slipping on the steps, which are carved directly into the rock and don't have a handrail. Furthermore, if you plan to snorkel at Tres Trapi, you should be comfortable with ocean swimming, because the waves and water can get rough.
For the best turtle sightings, arrive between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m., as the sometimes-elusive creatures tend to swim to deeper waters around midday. An early start may also be best to avoid some of the boat tours and larger crowds that may arrive later in the day. To accommodate an early arrival, consider staying nearby. Less than a mile south of the beach you'll find Aruba Sunset Beach Studios. This gorgeous property has received a Traveler's Choice Award for 2024 on Tripadvisor and boasts both garden and ocean view rooms, plus a pool and jacuzzi.