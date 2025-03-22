One Of Aruba's Best Snorkeling Spots Captures The Caribbean's Essence With Rocky Shores And Tide Pools

Aruba is one of the most gorgeous islands to experience a budget-friendly vacation, and its shores are heavily dotted with pristine beaches offering some of the best swimming, snorkeling, and sunbathing in the Caribbean. While nearby beaches like Arashi and Boca Catalina boast the typical white, powdery sand, and clear, calm water that Aruba is known for, Tres Trapi Beach is unique for its rocky shore. Moreover, although only 33 feet long, what makes this beach special is what lies beneath the surface. This small stretch of rock, sand, and sea makes a great habitat for some of the island's natural wonders, making it one of the best places to go snorkeling in Aruba.

Getting into the sea at Tres Trapi involves a bit of a challenge — you'll have to navigate rocks and sharp corals as you make your way to the water's edge. A few lizards may be darting here and there, but traversing the unique landscape will all be worth it once you descend the three steps carved into the low rock outcropping that rings the shore and start exploring the vibrant ocean ecosystem. An array of awe-inspiring sea life can be spotted below the surface, including gold-spotted eels, barracudas, and perhaps most excitingly, a myriad of sea turtles. Of course, snorkeling isn't mandatory at the Tres Trapi Beach, and you can always choose to spend your time sunbathing and exploring the tide pools instead.