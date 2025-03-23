Escape Venice Crowds At One Of Rick Steves' Favorite Nearby Islands With Neon-Hued Buildings
There's no place like Italy. It's every kind of traveler's dream: foodies who want to sample the world-famous cuisine, history buffs searching for ruins and ancient churches, art lovers hoping to see masterpieces. And while Italy is almost ridiculously full of bucket-list sights, like the Colosseum, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, Cinque Terre, and the Sistine Chapel, this dynamic country captures hearts not just for its big-ticket items. Italy is bursting with charm, character, color, and flavor, from the tip of the boot to the top. Within Italy (and the world), there's also no place like Venice. This romantic, canal-filled, car-free city has inspired poets, lovers, artists, and kings for hundreds of years.
However, it can be hard to escape the crowds, as Venice is one of Europe's most "overtouristed" places. However, even in a well-trodden place like Italy, there are plenty of forgotten corners and hidden gems. If you're looking for lesser-visited, Italy-specific ideas for your travel bucket list, look no further than the colorful island of Burano in the Venetian Lagoon. On his website, travel expert Rick Steves considers Burano one of the "Gems of the Veneto," making an ideal day trip from Venice if you're hoping for some extra peace. Take a 45-minute trip on one of Venice's famous water buses and consider spending the night on this tiny, delightful island while admiring the neon-colored architecture.
Burano, a tiny fishing village known for it's colorful buildings
Burano is, in one word, adorable. Even Rick Steves notes on his website, somewhat ruefully, "The place is just darling (an adjective I've never used to describe a town before)." It's a tiny island, easily walkable from end to end in under 20 minutes, with a population of less than 3,000 people. Burano is one of the most beautiful Italian islands that don't get enough attention, although it is technically four smaller ones connected by a series of lovely, bridge-lined canals that are full of little boats. What makes Burano even more charming are the distinctly neon-hued buildings. Every single home, restaurant, or shop has its own brightly painted color. From turquoise to hot pink, orange and lime green, it's a veritable rainbow on Burano.
There are many theories as to why Burano homes are so vibrant. One connects back to its roots as a fishing village. The intense fog made it difficult for fishermen to navigate, but a brightly colored facade made their building easy to spot. Another theory suggests that men would wear a strand of lace around their wrists that corresponded with the color of their house before a night of drinking in case they needed a little help finding their way home. Some say that the tradition started because many people shared the same last name, so they would be identified by the color of their homes instead. Whatever the true story behind Burano's colors, this tradition has stayed and helped make tourism the backbone of the island's economy. Nowadays, residents must gain permission from the town council to repaint their houses and choose from a selection of approved colors.
Burano's lace, seafood, and its own leaning tower
There are other reasons to visit Burano than the colors — although that is a perfectly acceptable motive! The island has a long tradition of lace-making, dating back to the 16th century. The shops are brimming with gorgeous examples of hand-stitched lace pieces, made with designs handed down through the generations. Visit Burano's Lace Museum to see beautiful examples and even watch artisans at work. These time-intensive works of art are not cheap, so if you find a screaming deal on a piece of Burano lace, chances are it's not authentic.
As Rick Steves says, Burano is "hardly undiscovered." However, if you time it right or stay the night in one of the island's quaint bed and breakfasts, you'll feel like you have this enchanting little corner of Italy all to yourself and gratefully avoid the worst of Venice's crowds on your visit. Burano is also known for its seafood. The tiny island has several incredible restaurants, like Michelin-starred Al Gatto Nero. Many humble (yet delicious) eateries feature the local classic risotto de gò, a rice dish cooked in a fish broth.
Burano also has its own leaning tower, just like its world-famous counterpart in Pisa. The bell tower of Burano's only church is tilting, due to unstable conditions threatening the entire Venetian Lagoon. Take your own Pisa-like picture with the tower, and explore the inside of the church. The church is also on the edge of Burano's only square, Piazza Galuppi, where you'll find most of the restaurants, shops, and the Lace Museum.