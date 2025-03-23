Escape Venice Crowds At One Of Rick Steves' Favorite Nearby Islands With Neon-Hued Buildings

Burano is, in one word, adorable. Even Rick Steves notes on his website, somewhat ruefully, "The place is just darling (an adjective I've never used to describe a town before)." It's a tiny island, easily walkable from end to end in under 20 minutes, with a population of less than 3,000 people. Burano is one of the most beautiful Italian islands that don't get enough attention, although it is technically four smaller ones connected by a series of lovely, bridge-lined canals that are full of little boats. What makes Burano even more charming are the distinctly neon-hued buildings. Every single home, restaurant, or shop has its own brightly painted color. From turquoise to hot pink, orange and lime green, it's a veritable rainbow on Burano.

There are many theories as to why Burano homes are so vibrant. One connects back to its roots as a fishing village. The intense fog made it difficult for fishermen to navigate, but a brightly colored facade made their building easy to spot. Another theory suggests that men would wear a strand of lace around their wrists that corresponded with the color of their house before a night of drinking in case they needed a little help finding their way home. Some say that the tradition started because many people shared the same last name, so they would be identified by the color of their homes instead. Whatever the true story behind Burano's colors, this tradition has stayed and helped make tourism the backbone of the island's economy. Nowadays, residents must gain permission from the town council to repaint their houses and choose from a selection of approved colors.