Avoid The Worst Of Venice's Crowds On Your Visit With Rick Steves' Simple Suggestion

If you're a frequent traveler, then you know that the best time to show up to a lot of tourist hot spots is usually first thing in the morning. According to an update Rick Steves wrote for his website about the changes happening in The Floating City, that especially holds true in Venice. He explained that because Venice is fairly expensive, a lot of visitors prefer to stay in hotels on the mainland and take ships to the city for the afternoon. There are also lots of Italian day-trippers who head to the city in the warm weather. That means in the afternoon, the streets can be absolutely packed, especially around famous sights that tourists won't want to leave Venice without seeing. If you are able to secure relatively affordable accommodations in the city though, you'll get to experience a much more private and romantic side of Venice.

Some visitors to the city enjoy the total solitude of wandering around Venice at night, but you don't have to go to that extreme to avoid crowds. Even the most popular tourist attractions in the city are likely to be quiet around 7 a.m., and you probably won't have to battle crowds around 9:30 a.m., either — but don't worry if you're more of a night owl. By evening, the majority of visitors to Venice will likely have left, leaving the city relatively quiet and ready to be explored at your own pace.