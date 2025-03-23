An Underrated Area On The Caribbean Island Of Roatan Is A Beach Paradise For A Quiet Tropical Getaway

There are many Caribbean tourist destinations to have on your radar, but one of the region's more unassuming island getaways boasts a quiet retreat well away from its busy commercial and tourism center. Roatan, one of the three Bay Islands off the north coast of Honduras, is a safe, friendly, and beautiful tropical destination. In the largest city, Coxen Hole, the island's international airport deposits tourists in search of beautiful sandy beaches and all-inclusive resorts. But for more adventurous guests to Roatan (or die-hard saltwater fly fishers like me), the island offers a less-visited district that is much more appealing and, frankly, more authentic.

Leave the island's tourist sector behind and head to the East End of Roatan, the quiet side of the island that's removed from the cruise ship terminal and the wrist-band-wearing, all-inclusive resort goers that seek out a spring break atmosphere. Getting away from the crowds and the condos on Roatan is totally doable, and in the little village of Oakridge, an industrious tourist can find the perfect retreat. With everything from funky seaside bars, world-class underwater adventures, and the chance to put a fly in front of a hard-fighting bonefish, the East End has a chill vibe that makes it my preferred destination when I visit.