An Underrated Area On The Caribbean Island Of Roatan Is A Beach Paradise For A Quiet Tropical Getaway
There are many Caribbean tourist destinations to have on your radar, but one of the region's more unassuming island getaways boasts a quiet retreat well away from its busy commercial and tourism center. Roatan, one of the three Bay Islands off the north coast of Honduras, is a safe, friendly, and beautiful tropical destination. In the largest city, Coxen Hole, the island's international airport deposits tourists in search of beautiful sandy beaches and all-inclusive resorts. But for more adventurous guests to Roatan (or die-hard saltwater fly fishers like me), the island offers a less-visited district that is much more appealing and, frankly, more authentic.
Leave the island's tourist sector behind and head to the East End of Roatan, the quiet side of the island that's removed from the cruise ship terminal and the wrist-band-wearing, all-inclusive resort goers that seek out a spring break atmosphere. Getting away from the crowds and the condos on Roatan is totally doable, and in the little village of Oakridge, an industrious tourist can find the perfect retreat. With everything from funky seaside bars, world-class underwater adventures, and the chance to put a fly in front of a hard-fighting bonefish, the East End has a chill vibe that makes it my preferred destination when I visit.
Get on and in the water on the East End of Roatan
The East End of Roatan is about 45 minutes by shuttle or taxi from the island's tourist center at Coxen Hole, and visitors to this quiet corner of the island will have plenty to do. As an eager fly fisher, I stayed at Ocean Breeze Villa on a quiet, smaller island in Oakridge and worked with a local guide who met me at the dock behind my accommodations each morning. By sunrise, I was on the flats looking for bonefish and permit tails. For those interested in heading offshore in search of dorado, black-fin tuna, wahoo, and even marlin and sailfish, there are bluewater fishing outfitters that can take guests on quite the deep-sea adventure. The Reef House Resort next door is a diving outfitter that offers a program consisting of three reef dives a day and a night dive.
Visitors to Roatan who are more tuned into the relaxed vacation vibe around Oakridge can hop aboard the East End's award-winning Tiki Boat for a sunset cruise, a snorkeling adventure at Pigeon Cay, where you can swim with nurse sharks and eagle rays, or a day-long tour, including stops at seaside bars, shops, and restaurants. Since Honduras accepts the U.S. dollar alongside local currency, your cash will go a long way in Roatan, so you can enjoy these activities while traveling on a budget.
The East End is the perfect place to relax
With no shortage of short-term rentals in and around the East End, it's easy to find a comfortable and affordable place to stay right on the beach. But, a word to the wise: just because a destination claims beachside real estate doesn't necessarily mean it's a traditional beach. For instance, the one in front of my little villa wasn't sandy. Because of the area's proximity to the mesmerizing Mesoamerican Reef — the second-largest barrier reef in the world — some beaches are more crunchy than sandy. Water shoes are recommended. There are sandy beaches in the area, but most visitors will need a water taxi to reach them.
Also, most rentals and lodging establishments offer access to kayaks or paddle boards that allow guests to get out on the water. At my villa, you could literally don a mask and fins and be snorkeling over the reef in a matter of minutes or paddle out beyond the modest surf break in a kayak and try to catch dinner. Or you could simply unwind on the porch and listen to the sea while you drift off for an afternoon nap before evening appetizers and a homemade dinner made with the creole flair the East End is known for. This quiet corner of the tropics probably isn't for everybody, but for those looking for a chill retreat, a visit to the East End is a unique experience you can only have in the Caribbean.