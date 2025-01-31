Popular Tropical Tourist Destinations That Accept The US Dollar Alongside Local Currency

If you're wondering why these countries gladly accept U.S. dollars when they have their own currency, it usually boils down to their local money not being strong enough to keep the economy steady. "Countries typically choose dollarization due to a lack of confidence in their ability to manage their own currency effectively, often in response to economic instability or hyperinflation," Zac Mills, former World Bank economist, shared with Thrillist. "The U.S. dollar is considered one of the most stable and reliable currencies globally. Using it helps these territories avoid the volatility and instability that might come with managing a smaller, less liquid currency." Plus, since the dollar is the world's reserve currency, it's already familiar to everyone.

That said, each dollar-friendly country has its quirks. Take Cambodia, for example. Locals are apparently downright picky about the condition of U.S. bills and won't accept any that have tears or stains. Meanwhile, in Barbados, they'll happily take your dollars, but don't expect to always see them again as change. Instead, you might get Barbadian dollars back, whether you like it or not. Additionally, some places won't take your bills if they look dated.

So before you roll into a dollar-friendly destination thinking you're set, do a little research. Will they take your crumpled $20 bills? Are credit cards widely accepted? Or are you about to enter a cash-only nightmare? A bit of prep can save you from sticky situations at the register.