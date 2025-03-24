This Vibrant Yet Serene Adults-Only Hotel Is Nestled On The Caribbean's Iconic Seven Mile Beach
When you think of paradise, the Caribbean is probably the first thing that comes to mind — powder-soft white-sand beaches, some of the most crystal-clear water you'll ever see, and the perfect melding of relaxation and adventure to suit pretty much any inclination. Jamaica, the Caribbean's third-biggest island, is a favorite of many travelers. Blame the ridiculously delicious jerk chicken (it'll change your life), the reggae, or the rum, but there's just something so unique about Jamaican culture that keeps it high on the list.
There are so many things to do on this 146-mile-long island, but if you're looking for the ultimate beach vacation, Negril is where you'll want to be. Nestled along the picture-perfect shores of the world-famous Seven Mile Beach, Couples Negril is an adults-only, all-inclusive resort that somehow manages to simultaneously feel intimate, lively, and effortlessly chic. While this stunning paradise is one of the most romantic couples-only resorts in the Caribbean, it's also known for its lively events (like beach bonfires and piano sing-alongs) that leave plenty of room for making friends along the way. And who doesn't love a vacation like that?
Everything you need to know about Couples Negril
There are a plethora of lodging options along the pristine sands of Seven Mile Beach (one of the best beaches in Jamaica), but what sets Couples Negril apart is in the details. Each room features an uber-plush bed, modern tropical-inspired decor, and features like private balconies, deep soaking bathtubs, and a customized minibar. However, amenities and activities are where the resort really shines. Dining is available from breakfast to dinner, with open-air options (we recommend the chic Cassava Terrace) and specials like a weekly Lobster Night on Mondays. For adventure lovers, complimentary sunset catamaran cruises (equipped with rum punch) are on the menu, as are scuba diving, windsurfing, and water sailing. The lush, tropical grounds set the stage for peaceful, romantic moments, while the award-winning spa provides the perfect oasis for total relaxation. Couples Negril's warm, welcoming vibe is imminent across the property, making it an easy place to unwind.
Getting to Couples Negril is a breeze. Visitors fly to Jamaica's Montego Bay Sangster International Airport (MBJ), and the resort will have a complimentary vehicle ready to meet you right outside. The trip takes about an hour and a half. Room rates depend on what time of year you go, but at the time of this writing, prices average around $450 per night. The peak time to visit Jamaica is between December and April (which is perfect for a winter escape), while it's best to avoid hurricane season (which tends to run between June and November). Whether you're looking to embark on a romantic honeymoon or just need an excuse to soak up some sun in a breathtaking place, Couples Negril is easily one of the most enchanting adults-only destinations for the perfect Caribbean getaway.