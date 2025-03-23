Tucked Along Chicago's Scenic Lakeshore Is An Artsy Neighborhood Offering Diverse Culinary Excellence
Chicago, Illinois, is filled with iconic, artsy neighborhoods known for their endless food options and trendy shops. If you're a traveler who loves to find niche neighborhoods off the beaten path, put Rogers Park at the top of your bucket list. In this area, the Midwest city shakes hands with beachfront paradise, only it's not the ocean — it's Lake Michigan. You can walk down the powdery stretch of sand and look out across the turquoise-blue waves flowing in front of a magical cityscape. It will feel like you took a trip to an under-the-radar relaxing Florida beach, except you might want to bring a few extra layers, as the temperature is quite different — it still is the Windy City, after all!
The park is located in the city's northeastern corner, where you can avoid Chi-Town's tourist traps. It's located 30 minutes by car north of the famed landmark The Bean, and you can take the quick public transit system to get there, via bus, CTA train, or Metra line. Upon arrival, experience the colorful Mile of Murals and see why this neighborhood is one of Chicago's most creative. Then, stop at one of its many dining spots for a plate beyond the tasty Chicagoan deep-dish pizza. Rogers Park is a treasure you'll be happy you discovered.
Unique foods to eat at Rogers Park
Rogers Park is one of Chicago's most diversely populated areas, and the local culinary experience mirrors that. From Peruvian to Colombian and even Cambodian cuisines, this cultural hub takes your taste buds on a ride around the globe. While you may only plan for typical Chicagoan meals, like pizza and hot dogs — have no fear, it has those, too — the culinary focus goes beyond what you may be used to.
The neighborhood is home to the only establishment with a seven-course traditional Cambodian tasting menu in the country, Khmai, per the restaurant's Instagram page. The menu explores different areas of Cambodia, so customers can taste authentic dishes, like nomba chok and phkachek, which come from Kampot. Another extraordinary cuisine to taste is the Pakistani flavors at nearby Sabri Nihari. According to reviewers on Google, they enjoyed the chicken biryani and lamb curry.
People come to Rogers Park for its world map of flavors, which promotes more international businesses taking root, such as Arepa Pa' Los Pana, which opened at the beginning of 2025. If you visit Chicago for the city's traditions, you can still get the homestyle pizza at places like Giordano's. With a town that has such a sophisticated and varied palate, you can only imagine the art scene in the area.
The art scene at Rogers Park
For more than 15 years, Rogers Park has been painting the town, quite literally. The Mile of Murals is a street filled with over 10 murals, taking up the entire wall block. The project's aim is to reach a full mile, covering 19 murals total. The area actively accepts applications, and artists can submit their proposed work online. The Rogers Park Business Alliance supports the project, and the art is maintained and preserved for visitors' pleasure. From murals honoring musicians to colorful creative pieces, the art along Glenwood Avenue is a great place to start.
Aside from street art, a top tourist attraction is taking a stroll around Loyola University. The school is monumental to Chicago and is peppered with lively art sculptures. The larger-than-life statues were created with thousands of pounds of stone and billion-year-old material. While it is a university, it might as well be an open-air museum. Not only is the Gothic architecture of the buildings breathtaking, but the pop-up art around the property elevates the space. Overall, Rogers Park offers an enlightening experience for many travelers, one that is not only quirky and elevated but also beautiful.