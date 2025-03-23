Tucked Along Chicago's Scenic Lakeshore Is An Artsy Neighborhood Offering Diverse Culinary Excellence

Chicago, Illinois, is filled with iconic, artsy neighborhoods known for their endless food options and trendy shops. If you're a traveler who loves to find niche neighborhoods off the beaten path, put Rogers Park at the top of your bucket list. In this area, the Midwest city shakes hands with beachfront paradise, only it's not the ocean — it's Lake Michigan. You can walk down the powdery stretch of sand and look out across the turquoise-blue waves flowing in front of a magical cityscape. It will feel like you took a trip to an under-the-radar relaxing Florida beach, except you might want to bring a few extra layers, as the temperature is quite different — it still is the Windy City, after all!

The park is located in the city's northeastern corner, where you can avoid Chi-Town's tourist traps. It's located 30 minutes by car north of the famed landmark The Bean, and you can take the quick public transit system to get there, via bus, CTA train, or Metra line. Upon arrival, experience the colorful Mile of Murals and see why this neighborhood is one of Chicago's most creative. Then, stop at one of its many dining spots for a plate beyond the tasty Chicagoan deep-dish pizza. Rogers Park is a treasure you'll be happy you discovered.