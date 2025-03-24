One Of Costa Rica's Best Attractions To See Sloths Is A Lush Rainforest Trail Renowned For Biodiversity
Seeing a sloth is on most people's Costa Rica bucket list. After all, these adorably slow mammals are one of the country's national symbols. It's certainly possible to just run into a sloth while walking in the street, but it's not guaranteed. If you're visiting La Fortuna and want a higher chance of seeing these cuties with your own eyes, plan to visit the Bogarin Trail.
Less than a mile away from La Fortuna's urban center, the Bogarin Trail is a small, privately owned piece of land with a high density of sloths. This land was once a cattle farm but began to be reforested in 2000. It now serves as a refuge for not only sloths but also toxic dart frogs, basilisks, caymans, coatis, toucans, and owls. The trail is fairly flat and only around 1.2 miles, so it's easy to complete even for inexperienced hikers or families with small children. People with limited mobility can enjoy the experience as well, since the entirety of the trail is accessible to wheelchairs and strollers. The company's website also says that guides are trained to give special tours to blind people.
This trail is best suited for anyone wanting to see wildlife without having to do a strenuous hike. But because the Bogarin Trail is so close to La Fortuna, you'll still hear cars and noise while hiking, which isn't ideal if you're looking for remoteness. Those who want to get lost in nature might benefit from visiting other reserves in the area.
How to best experience the Bogarin Trail
Since the Bogarin Trail is short and easy, it's perfectly possible to do it on your own. Self-guided tours are only $20 (small children up to 3 years old enter for free), and you can stay as long as you want during operating hours, which are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, we'd highly recommend paying extra for the two-hour guided tours. These are $45 for adults, $30 for children from 4 to 12 years old, and free for children 3 and under. Unless you're an expert, you almost certainly won't see as much wildlife as you would with a guide. Many wild animals are very good at hiding so they can either avoid predators or catch prey. This makes it difficult to spot them, but guides have trained eyes and are familiar with the area. Almost all reviewers on TripAdvisor agree that paying for a guide leads to a better experience and higher chances of seeing animals.
If you like the trail, you may also want to consider coming back for a night tour, which costs $60 for anyone over 3 years old. Although you'll be walking the same trail, it'll seem like a completely different place. Some animals, like spiders, snakes, armadillos, and frogs, are more likely to come out at night when they're safer from predators, so you'll probably see some species that you didn't during the daytime.
Regardless of when you visit, bring closed-toed shoes, quick-dry pants (avoid shorts), water, and insect repellent.
Exploring La Fortuna
Because of its proximity to Arenal Volcano National Park, La Fortuna is a popular tourist destination. The most common ways for travelers to get here are by bus or private transfer. If you're leaving from San Jose, the capital, the trip will last three to four hours. Once here, renting a car is recommended since public transit is limited.
The region is gorgeous and offers plenty of nature and adventure spots besides the Bogarin Trail. Everyone should visit Arenal Volcano, which has some of the most unforgettable vacation experiences in Costa Rica. Here, you'll be immersed in nature and will have the chance to see howler monkeys, white-faced capuchins, tarantulas, bats, and if you're very lucky, ocelots. The park also has sloths, but they're a bit harder to see than on the Bogarin Trail since there are predators in the area.
You should also plan to visit the powerful La Fortuna Waterfall, Costa Rica's most iconic rainforest waterfall. Those looking for family-friendly activities in Costa Rica should consider coffee and chocolate farm tours or boating, while thrill-seekers can go ziplining or canyoning. Hot springs are also a popular all-ages attraction. You can pay for a day pass in a hot spring resort or go to the public (but sometimes crowded) Choyín River. We'd advise you to book a hotel with its own hot springs, like Miradas Arenal, so you can come back from a day of exploring and soak in the warm, relaxing waters while taking in views of Arenal Volcano.