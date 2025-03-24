One Of Costa Rica's Best Attractions To See Sloths Is A Lush Rainforest Trail Renowned For Biodiversity

Seeing a sloth is on most people's Costa Rica bucket list. After all, these adorably slow mammals are one of the country's national symbols. It's certainly possible to just run into a sloth while walking in the street, but it's not guaranteed. If you're visiting La Fortuna and want a higher chance of seeing these cuties with your own eyes, plan to visit the Bogarin Trail.

Less than a mile away from La Fortuna's urban center, the Bogarin Trail is a small, privately owned piece of land with a high density of sloths. This land was once a cattle farm but began to be reforested in 2000. It now serves as a refuge for not only sloths but also toxic dart frogs, basilisks, caymans, coatis, toucans, and owls. The trail is fairly flat and only around 1.2 miles, so it's easy to complete even for inexperienced hikers or families with small children. People with limited mobility can enjoy the experience as well, since the entirety of the trail is accessible to wheelchairs and strollers. The company's website also says that guides are trained to give special tours to blind people.

This trail is best suited for anyone wanting to see wildlife without having to do a strenuous hike. But because the Bogarin Trail is so close to La Fortuna, you'll still hear cars and noise while hiking, which isn't ideal if you're looking for remoteness. Those who want to get lost in nature might benefit from visiting other reserves in the area.