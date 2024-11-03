Swim In The Crystal-Clear Tranquil Waters Of Costa Rica's Most Iconic Rainforest Waterfall
Spilling 230-feet down the steep, foliage-covered walls of a lush biological reserve, La Fortuna is Costa Rica's most iconic waterfall. In a tropical rainforest, this natural spectacle splashes into a crystal pool, where you can take a refreshing dip surrounded by massive lava rocks. Located near the town of the same name, this waterfall is set within Arenal Volcano National Park, an area known for adventurous activities like rappelling, zip-lining, and whitewater rafting. People also come from all over to soak in the region's many hot springs, which are naturally warmed by geothermal activity.
La Fortuna is in the north-central part of Costa Rica, 3 hours from both of the country's two major airports, San Jose and Liberia. The national park alone is worthy of an entire vacation, as the centerpiece is the natural landmark that had its last major eruption in 1968. Now in a resting phase, Arenal Volcano rises like a perfect triangle, nearly 5,500-feet above the surrounding verdant lowlands and the country's largest lake. However, visitors can also explore another spectacular jungle waterfall with hot springs, Rincon de la Vieja, or head to Playa Panama, a hidden beach with translucent water in this Central American gem of a country.
Spend a perfect day in this region of Costa Rica
A tour like those offered by Viator allows visitors to experience La Fortuna's highlights in an active day, as they swim in the waterfall's pool, hike with jaw-dropping views of Arenal Volcano, visit an Indigenous community, and relax in the hot springs. This 5-star tour has received 1,561 reviews, including one user, who raved: "The waterfall was beautiful, the indigenous village was interesting and informative, the volcano from the lava fields was amazing, the wildlife was cooperative, and the guides were so friendly and patient."
World famous for biodiversity, Costa Rica's rainforests are alive with stunning wildlife, including toucans, parrots, monkeys, frogs, sloths, and so many more animals that many people never see outside of a zoo. Your guide is a trained naturalist who knows where to look for wildlife and will also provide interesting information about the country as you're exploring this beautiful area. Having a guide to lead the way through the jungle trails removes the possibility of getting lost, and the tour's pick up and drop off service is critical as there's no bus that stops at the waterfall.
What also makes this tour special is meeting members of the country's smallest tribe, the Maleku, who are working to preserve their traditions and reforest the land.