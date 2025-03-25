Skip Airport Traffic By Using This Simple Trick For Arrivals Or Departures

Of course, the opposite is true. If you're picking someone up from the airport, arrange to meet them at departures for a quicker and stress-free airport trip — just remember to tell them that this is where you're meeting so they don't have to navigate the airport in a rush after a long flight. At the departures area, people are going to get in and out as fast as possible so the passenger doesn't miss their flight. This means you're more likely to be able to get your car up to the curb quicker when the passenger lets you know where they are. Again, they can take the elevator or escalator to meet you at the correct area.

Of course, you can always pay to park at the airport so you can walk in and meet someone at baggage claim or spend a bit of extra time with your loved ones when you drop them off. However, airport parking can be expensive, and it's likely not worth it to you for a few extra minutes unless you really want to recreate a movie scene where someone gets greeted in front of everyone with a big sign. When planning your airport trip, don't make the common first-timer mistake of not getting there at least two hours early for a domestic flight and three hours for an international flight. It's worth checking the traffic the morning of the flight so you don't have to worry about having enough time to get through security.