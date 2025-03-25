Skip Airport Traffic By Using This Simple Trick For Arrivals Or Departures
Flying is a convenience we take for granted in the modern era. However, there are a lot of small annoyances about the airport that may drive you crazy, even when you're not the one doing the flying. Dropping someone off at the airport is a true act of selflessness, as navigating airport traffic is often time-consuming and chaotic. There is a simple trick you can use that may save you and your jet-setting friend some time. If you're dropping someone off for a flight, instead of taking them to the usual departures area, leave them at the arrivals area instead.
At the arrivals section, you'll likely have a bit more time to say goodbye and give out some longer hugs. Cars in the arrival area are often given a little more time before the airport cops try to move them out of the lane. Since people have to find their travelers and load their bags into cars, you'll get some leeway. If you're the one being dropped off, you simply have to go inside and take the elevator or escalator to the departure area, where you can get your boarding pass, drop off your luggage, and go through security.
How to get around airport traffic with the arrivals/departures switcheroo
Of course, the opposite is true. If you're picking someone up from the airport, arrange to meet them at departures for a quicker and stress-free airport trip — just remember to tell them that this is where you're meeting so they don't have to navigate the airport in a rush after a long flight. At the departures area, people are going to get in and out as fast as possible so the passenger doesn't miss their flight. This means you're more likely to be able to get your car up to the curb quicker when the passenger lets you know where they are. Again, they can take the elevator or escalator to meet you at the correct area.
Of course, you can always pay to park at the airport so you can walk in and meet someone at baggage claim or spend a bit of extra time with your loved ones when you drop them off. However, airport parking can be expensive, and it's likely not worth it to you for a few extra minutes unless you really want to recreate a movie scene where someone gets greeted in front of everyone with a big sign. When planning your airport trip, don't make the common first-timer mistake of not getting there at least two hours early for a domestic flight and three hours for an international flight. It's worth checking the traffic the morning of the flight so you don't have to worry about having enough time to get through security.