Pick People Up From The Airport Quickly And Stress-Free With This Genius Trick
Picking someone up at the airport is often a nightmare scenario. Trying to navigate the arrivals lane while not getting moved along by security and actually being allowed to stop long enough to load luggage into the car is bad enough. Some airports like LAX in Los Angeles are bogged down with construction, making things even worse. It's no wonder the NBC TV series "The Good Place" once called picking someone up from the airport, "the worst use of free will."
While some airports are allowing people to go beyond security to meet travelers, it's still uncommon. Plus, that means you have to pay for parking, which can add up quickly. However, there is a genius trick, mentioned by Tik Tok user raimeetravel, which is telling the person you're meeting to head over to the departures area, which can be less crowded and chaotic than arrivals.
With some airports moving their rideshare pickup/drop off areas away from the terminals and worries about common taxi scams like unauthorized drivers and fake broken meters, a pickup by a friend or family member can be a much better option. Using the departure area allows you to avoid things like the rush of people who just picked up bags from baggage claim, or exhausted passengers who don't know where they're going after a long flight.
The departure pickup and more airport pickup tips
In the Tik Tok, which you can watch below, raimeetravel says picking someone up at departures is going to save you a lot of time. You're not navigating an area where people are standing around with their luggage, scanning traffic for the person coming to get them. In the departures area, people are rushing inside to make flights and not waiting around.
@raimeetravel
I do this at the zoo that is LAX and it saves me so much time! #traveltip #airporthack
One thing that can be helpful for the person arriving on the plane is the AtAirports app, available on Apple devices. It has maps, GPS location, and turn-by-turn walking directions, as well as pinpointing amenities like food and restrooms for many airports. That way the person traveling can get themselves to the departures area quickly. You may also find maps on the airport website.
If you're the person doing the pickup, it's worth downloading the airline app for the flight so you can track any delays or changes. Ensure that you know the terminal they're landing at as well as the airline and flight number. Ask beforehand if they've checked luggage or if they've packed everything in a carry-on and can head right over. Do note that international flights mean the traveler may be held up going through customs, so it could take a while to get out. Make sure you have your trunk empty to load their luggage quickly. You can also throw a towel or mat over the backseat. That way it's easier for the traveler to slide right in with luggage in tow without damaging the car interior.