Pick People Up From The Airport Quickly And Stress-Free With This Genius Trick

Picking someone up at the airport is often a nightmare scenario. Trying to navigate the arrivals lane while not getting moved along by security and actually being allowed to stop long enough to load luggage into the car is bad enough. Some airports like LAX in Los Angeles are bogged down with construction, making things even worse. It's no wonder the NBC TV series "The Good Place" once called picking someone up from the airport, "the worst use of free will."

While some airports are allowing people to go beyond security to meet travelers, it's still uncommon. Plus, that means you have to pay for parking, which can add up quickly. However, there is a genius trick, mentioned by Tik Tok user raimeetravel, which is telling the person you're meeting to head over to the departures area, which can be less crowded and chaotic than arrivals.

With some airports moving their rideshare pickup/drop off areas away from the terminals and worries about common taxi scams like unauthorized drivers and fake broken meters, a pickup by a friend or family member can be a much better option. Using the departure area allows you to avoid things like the rush of people who just picked up bags from baggage claim, or exhausted passengers who don't know where they're going after a long flight.

