As the second most populated city in Wisconsin, Madison is a lively metropolis offering everything from outdoor activities to world class attractions. It's little wonder that the state's capital is considered one of the best American college towns for a scenic weekend. Nevertheless, those who want to escape Madison's crowds don't have to venture too far. About an hour away is Baraboo, a charming city that happens to be the place of origin of the legendary Ringling Brothers Circus, led by Albert (known as Al), Alfred (aka Alf), Otto, Charles, and John Ringling. Evoking a sense of nostalgia, this historic destination features a delightfully quaint downtown that's packed with local shops.

First, discover stores like A Sense of Adventure. Open daily, they have a diverse selection of items including jewelry, specialty candy, socks, and decor. A Sense of Adventure has stellar reviews on Google with one individual writing, "It's like a smaller version of the World Market in downtown Baraboo! Wonderful gifts with positive intentions, globally sourced." If you love thrifting or are on a quest to be more eco-friendly, check out Recycled Sally's. Open Monday through Saturday, you might find a new outfit or even a designer purse. At Etcetera by BLH, open daily, you can purchase Wisconsin-themed attire including sweaters and baseball hats, perfect for locals and visitors alike.

Throughout downtown Baraboo, it's evident that the Ringling Brothers' memory endures. Take, for instance, the AL. Ringling Theatre. Dating back to 1915, this lavish site frequently hosts shows, movie screenings, and, in the summer, tours. However, there are other attractions and places around Baraboo, nicknamed "Circus City," where you can immerse yourself in this unique legacy.