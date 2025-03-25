Escape Madison Crowds At A Nearby Charming Wisconsin City Full Of Local Shops And A Colorful History
As the second most populated city in Wisconsin, Madison is a lively metropolis offering everything from outdoor activities to world class attractions. It's little wonder that the state's capital is considered one of the best American college towns for a scenic weekend. Nevertheless, those who want to escape Madison's crowds don't have to venture too far. About an hour away is Baraboo, a charming city that happens to be the place of origin of the legendary Ringling Brothers Circus, led by Albert (known as Al), Alfred (aka Alf), Otto, Charles, and John Ringling. Evoking a sense of nostalgia, this historic destination features a delightfully quaint downtown that's packed with local shops.
First, discover stores like A Sense of Adventure. Open daily, they have a diverse selection of items including jewelry, specialty candy, socks, and decor. A Sense of Adventure has stellar reviews on Google with one individual writing, "It's like a smaller version of the World Market in downtown Baraboo! Wonderful gifts with positive intentions, globally sourced." If you love thrifting or are on a quest to be more eco-friendly, check out Recycled Sally's. Open Monday through Saturday, you might find a new outfit or even a designer purse. At Etcetera by BLH, open daily, you can purchase Wisconsin-themed attire including sweaters and baseball hats, perfect for locals and visitors alike.
Throughout downtown Baraboo, it's evident that the Ringling Brothers' memory endures. Take, for instance, the AL. Ringling Theatre. Dating back to 1915, this lavish site frequently hosts shows, movie screenings, and, in the summer, tours. However, there are other attractions and places around Baraboo, nicknamed "Circus City," where you can immerse yourself in this unique legacy.
Clown around in Baraboo, Wisconsin
The Ringling Brothers Circus kicked off their astounding career in Baraboo in 1884. That said, you can actually visit the site where it all started at Circus World. This extraordinary museum features antique circus wagons, costumes, and props on display, many of which hail from the Ringling Brothers Circus. In the summer, the attraction hosts their Big Top Circus, where you can experience the joy of seeing trapeze artists and other unfeasible acts in the flesh. Suited for kids and history enthusiasts, tickets for Circus World can be purchased on their website. Take note that they are closed during winter.
The Big Top Parade is typically held in June in Downtown Baraboo. This event features clowns and performances, among other things, to pay homage to "Circus City." Likewise, attendees can see many of the wagons from Circus World in action. Baraboo is also home to the International Clown Hall of Fame and Research Center (ICHOF), beloved by reviewers on Google for its assortment of memorabilia and educational exhibits. Depending on the season, there is a possibility you will have to make an appointment by phone to visit.
Despite their influence on the circus industry, the Ringling Brothers never strayed too far from Baraboo. In fact, visitors can actually stay at Al and Charles Ringling's old places of residence. Available to book on Airbnb is a room with a king-sized bed and a vintage aesthetic at the AL. Ringling Mansion, built in 1906. Top rated on the platform, a night here can cost over $200. On the other hand, the Ringling House, Charles' home, is a cozy bed and breakfast, where rest and a good meal to start the day are guaranteed. Rooms here start at under $200 a night.
Nature adventures and eateries in Baraboo, Wisconsin
Despite Baraboo's array of one-of-a-kind attractions, you will perhaps be surprised to learn that the one that's ranked as the best on Tripadvisor is not at all related to the circus but rather nature. Devil's Lake State Park is located only about 10 minutes away from Downtown Baraboo and is known for its rock formations and fall foliage. This ethereal site is open year-round and is a must-visit for outdoor enthusiasts. Camping, kayaking, and swimming are popular during the summer, with hiking being a year-round activity visitors can partake in. Keep in mind that you will need to purchase a vehicle admission pass online to enter Devil's Lake State Park.
Did you know that Wisconsin is one of the best destinations for wine lovers in the Midwest? With that in mind, Baraboo has a few must-visit wineries in town. A few minutes away from Devil's Lake State Park is Balanced Rock Winery. In addition to tastings, they have a kitchen serving pizza, tacos, and charcuterie. Open daily, there is a seasonal driving range for guests to enjoy. For more dining options, head to downtown Baraboo. Highly rated on Tripadvisor and Google is Little Village Cafe. Open Monday through Saturday, this eatery has an old-school charm, with the menu featuring items like sandwiches, pasta, and Jamaican jerk chicken.
If you're eager to explore Baraboo's rich history and natural beauty, you don't necessarily have to drive yourself from Madison to get there. There is a Megabus that you can take from Madison to Baraboo. The journey takes a little over an hour and is a budget-friendly alternative. If this notable day trip from Madison lights a fire under you, consider checking out this delightfully artsy Wisconsin city with Scandinavian culture next.