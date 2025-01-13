The Best American College Towns For A Scenic Weekend Full Of Fun, According To Research
There's nothing quite as quintessentially American as a college town. Over-caffeinated students rushing to and fro, belltowers tolling the hour, and frisbees flying across the bright green parklands. It might sound like a scene from a movie, but this is the real-life landscape of hundreds of college and university towns across the country. Buzzing with youthful energy and coffee shops galore, some of the best locations that small-town America has to offer are also centers of learning.
Travelers are in luck, though, as you don't need to enroll for a full four-year degree to experience these meccas of cultures. With thriving local populations, rollicking music venues, scenic hiking trails, art galleries, and more, the nation's college towns are ideal for weekend getaways. With short stays in mind, these destinations offer a sweet, little slice of Americana while also allowing you to experience different corners and terrains of the Land of Liberty. From Arizona State University nestled in a desert oasis to the University of Georgia's southern charm, these towns have something for everyone. So pack your overnight bags and your best camera because we're exploring the best American college towns for a scenic weekend full of fun.
Oxford, Mississippi
From glorious soul food to a rich literary history, Oxford, Mississippi is not just the home of the University of Mississippi (nicknamed Ole Miss), but it's also a perfect sunny stop for a weekend getaway. Whether you're a fan of the town's biggest literary name — famed chronicler of the South, William Faulker — or just someone looking for a hotty toddy and a good time, this vintage, classically southern town has something to offer everyone.
Stroll through Oxford's busy town square, where you can find everything from ice latte specialists to boutique clothing stores, like Village Tailor, Cicada, and Blue Delta Jeans where you can go full cowboy by ordering a bespoke pair of denim trousers. For the artsy type, be sure to check Square Books, a staple of the downtown area that offers multiple floors of regional literature and English classics. For the most dedicated, you can venture further afield and explore Faulkner's old white-columned mansion, Rowan Oak, which has been transformed into a museum.
From jambalaya to gumbo to fried catfish, no trip to Oxford would be complete without hitting up prime Mississippi eateries like McEwen's, Ajax, Big Bad Breakfast, or Proud Larry's. Sweat out those extra calories afterward at a Rebels game at Vaught Hemingway Stadium or one of the town's prime music venues, Rooster's Blues House and The Library, where you can count on rocking out to a slide guitar or two.
Ann Arbor, Michigan
The home of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan is a quirky blend of brainy and boisterous. It's been called an "Urban Oasis of Recreational Opportunities," and at the heart of this city's art scene is the University of Michigan Museum of Art (UMMA) itself – a watering hole for students, locals, and visitors alike.
If you're looking for something even more nerdy, then check out The Detroit Observatory, the first scientific research facility at the U of M that was constructed in 1854. It is one of the oldest observatories in the United States and allows visitors to view Saturn's rings, Jupiter's moons, and countless stars.
Outside of the quirky cultural offerings, Ann Arbor locals also know how to have a good time. Make time for a good brewery tour, or hit up Main Street for an evening of live music at one of its many vibey establishments, like The Rumpus Room or Blue LLama Jazz Club. If you're looking to dance the night away like a true college student then nightclubs like LIVE, Necto Nightclub, Rick's, and Scorekeepers are sure to scratch that itch. Oh and before you leave, don't forget to grab a bite at Zingerman's Deli — an Ann Arbor institution known for its delicious deli sandwiches and artisan cheeses. The best part? It's not far from the city's farmer's market, meaning you can knock out two foodie birds with one stone.
Austin, Texas
Y'all ready for a weekend filled with music, museums, and a whole lotta Texas charm? The home of The University of Texas at Austin might technically be a college town, but the large population and unmissable cultural offerings make this urban center more of a city stop than a quaint small town. Restaurants, eclectic cuisine, art, and more, this locale has it all.
Suppose you're interested in exploring the campus of UTA itself. In that case, some of the most intriguing spots are The Stark Center, a museum dedicated to sports, the sprawling Blanton Museum of Art, and the Texas Science and Natural History Museum, where you can see dinosaur bones, meteorites, and wildlife dioramas on display. It's not all bookish activities, though, as one of Texas' coolest music scenes can be found in this unique southern mecca.
Known as the Live Music Capital of the World, Austin's music scene is a wide spectrum that spans intimate cafe settings to stadiums with seats in the thousands. Spend your weekend doing the Texas two-step at Broken Spoke, an old Austin haunt that has hosted country music icons like Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton since opening its doors in 1964. Or, for a different flavor, you can enjoy a cocktail and some saxophone at Antone's Nightclub, a blues club that has been around since 1975. And that's only the tip of the iceberg; a weekend trip to Austin is sure to be filled with good times and good tunes.
Madison, Wisconsin
This up-and-coming artsy town is a hidden gem of the Midwest region. Your go-to place for a weekend packed with lakeside beauty and mouthwatering bites, Madison, Wisconsin is the ultimate college-town getaway. Surrounded by five major lakes (the Mendota, Monona, Wingra, Waubesa, and the Kegonsa), this city is a nature lover's escape in disguise. The bike trails are famous in Madison, as are the hiking trails, kayaking, fishing, and even snowshoeing in the winter.
For a taste of student life, you'll want to make your way to Memorial Union Terrace. Located on the banks of Lake Mendota, this hotspot on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus is a local favorite. Crack open a craft beer (the city is known for its amazing breweries) and kick back as you soak up the last sunrays of the day. Watching a sunset from the Terrace is a UWM rite of passage.
For a quick and easy food tour of the city, head to Capitol Square on a Saturday morning for the legendary Dane County Farmers' Market. More than any restaurant, this is where you can try the best of the best of fresh cheese curds, hot apple cider, bratwurst, and kringle — a Danish pastry made with cheese, fruit, and nuts that is a Wisconsin staple and harkens back to the town's Nordic roots. While eating your weight in local treats, you won't regret booking your weekend away to Badger Country.
Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Gameday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama — it doesn't get much rowdier than that. If you're looking to soak up true American culture, then football season in this university town is just what the doctor ordered. This scenic town is home to the University of Alabama, a leading center in the South where school pride runs deep and football is embedded deep in the culture.
Plan your trip for the autumn and you'll be treated to buzzing game-day energy and the joyous Crimson Tide spirit; just don't make the mistake of wearing orange and navy, the colors of Alabama's biggest football rival, Auburn University! Once clad in your crimson, make your way down to Bryant-Denny Stadium for a show like no other. Outside of the game itself, you'll see world-class cheerleading and dance team performances from the Crimson Cabaret, as well as rock out to music from the Million Dollar Band, the University of Alabama's rollicking marching band.
Not a sports fan? No problem, as Tuscaloosa also has a rich history that is also waiting to be explored. From the Alabama Museum of Natural History to the historic Jemison-Van de Graaff Mansion, which dates back to the Civil War, this Southern gem won't disappoint the history buffs. For a scenic escape, head to Riverwalk Park, where you can enjoy gorgeous views of The Black Warrior River, drink your sweet tea, and listen out for the chants coming from The Strip, the heart of Tuscaloosa's student life.
Lincoln, Nebraska
Spend a weekend in Lincoln, Nebraska and you'll find that this home of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is a charming blend of cornfed quaintness and big-city sophistication, with a dash of sports obsession, of course. The university's Memorial Stadium comes alive every football season, with fans far and wide coming together to cheer on the Cornhuskers.
The university has an artsy side, too. If you're visiting in the off-season, you can check out UNL's unique cultural institutions like the International Quilt Museum, the Great Plains Art Museum, or the Sheldon Museum of Art. After an afternoon of getting cultured, why not then get caffeinated at one of the trendy coffee shops along the Haymarket District? The premier shopping district in the city, Haymarket boasts a community-focused atmosphere offering everything from coffee shops to comedy clubs and jewelry shops. For the best espresso, head to the locally-owned Crescent Moon Coffee or the quirky Indigo Bridge Books & Cafe.
This Heartland city has plenty of natural wonders to offer, too. In fact, Nebraska's most beloved free-to-visit attraction is a breathtaking sunken garden not far from the university's campus. Sprawling across 1.5 acres, this collection of terraced gardens has been drawing picnickers and photographers alike since its inception in 1930. Flowers galore, the Sunken Garden offers a calming space to sit back and enjoy nature in this otherwise busy state capital.
Lawrence, Kansas
This unique and unsung Kansas destination is home to the Jayhawks — the mascot of the University of Kansas. Forget football, though, because this college town is known as the "Cradle of Basketball." Although the game was invented in Springfield, Massachusetts, Jayhawk Country is where you'll find The Debruce Center, a rich repository of the history of the game, including the inventor of basketball, Dr. James Naismith's original "Rules of Basket Ball."
Off the court, this vibey college town is no stranger to vintage shops, mural tours, and rock and roll. Despite being nestled in the quiet heartland of America, Lawrence was ground zero for some of the edgiest music acts from the past few decades, including Nirvana, Green Day, and hometown hero Janelle Monae. Today, you can experience a taste of the city's music culture at places like The Bottleneck and The Replay Lounge.
Keep the indie vibes going with a stop at Massachusetts Street (affectionately known as Mass Street). where you can shop for records, peruse independent boutiques, and take in the neighborhood murals that celebrate Lawrence's diversity like the Tiempo De La Tierra Mural and the 10th and Mass Studios Mural. Overall, with its rich history and creative communities, Lawrence isn't your usual college town, but one that will keep you coming back again and again.
Chapel Hill, North Carolina
This pocket of culture in woodsy North Carolina is the ideal destination for a weekend getaway. The town of Chapel Hill, home of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is resplendent in all the goodies we expect from a good ole American college town — historic buildings, a rowdy sports culture, and a lively music scene. Not to mention, UNC at Chapel Hill also boasts some state-of-the-art museum sites.
Reach for the stars at the Morehead Planetarium and Science Center, where NASA astronauts once trained. But the unique history doesn't stop there. Travel to the banks of the nearby Eno River and you'll be transported to the 1600s by a replica museum of an Occaneechi Village as it would have existed in the colonial period, showing visitors how Indigenous peoples lived pre-British invasion.
Or you can head into the heart of Chapel Hill for a stroll around campus and a photo op at the iconic Old Well, where countless Tar Heels sip from on the first day of classes for a dose of good luck! Another campus tradition is basking in basketball madness at the Dean Dome, where you can join a sea of Carolina blue as you cheer on the six-time NCAA champion men's team. After the game, keep the good vibes going at one of the town's many breweries or live music joints like v or Dingo Dog Brewing Company, just to name a few.
Athens, Georgia
If you've ever been to the Peach State, it won't be a surprise to hear that Georgia's best college town — Athens — has more than enough to keep you occupied for an entire weekend. The heart of the city is The University of Georgia, home of the Bulldogs and also America's first state-chartered university.
To take in the historic setting, start your trip with a stroll through UGA's sprawling North Campus. There, you'll see classic red brick buildings, grand white staircases, and centuries-old oaks, offering a whistle-stop tour of the most iconic Athens scenery. And if you really want to live like a local, stop off at Jittery Joe's of Big City Bread Cafe for a dark roast and a great big southern breakfast. College students worship these two local haunts, so you don your finest UGA black-and-red apparel to fully blend in.
To experience the quirky side of Athens, take your pick between Wuxtry Records, which has been stocking students' vinyl shelves since 1976, second-hand clothing store Community, and the small but mighty Avid Bookshop. And when the sun goes down, you'll most likely see college students marching in droves to the Georgia Theater, which has hosted musical artists of all persuasions from Willie Nelson to Run the Jewels. That is unless it's football season. If you're visiting any time in the autumn or early winter, the hottest ticket in town is undeniably one for Sanford Stadium, where thousands gather to cheer on the Bulldogs.
Columbia, Missouri
Situated Between St. Louis And Kansas City, this quaint college town is a must-visit for any Midwest getaway. Home to the University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri is a dream come true for film and music fans, nature lovers, and beer aficionados alike. Experience the excitement of this edgy, youthful city mixed with a healthy dose of heartland hospitality to boot.
Venture onto campus and seek out the Francis Quadrangle, one of the oldest areas of the University of Missouri and a focal point for students. Here, you can pose with the iconic "Columns on the Quad." These six pillars are the only remnants of the old Academic Hall that burned to the ground in 1892 and now represent hope and resilience to staff and students. The meditative quality of Mizzou doesn't end there either. Taste the area's natural beauty by visiting the Mizzou Botanic Garden or Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, which is home to sinkholes, springs, and the spelunkable Connor's Cave.
If you don't want to stray too far from campus, though, don't worry, as Mizzou also has an ever-changing calendar of art exhibits, music festivals, film events, and more. Time your trip right and you just might be lucky enough to coincide with the True/False Film Festival, where indie filmmakers and fans unite, or the Buds, Blues & BBQ Festival. And at the end of your stay, why not it all down with a hoppy glass of Columbia ale — the town's specialty?
Tempe, Arizona
No matter what time of year you visit, the home of Arizona State University will greet you with a sunny disposition. Known for its arid climate and Vitamin D overload, Tempe, Arizona is where the desert meets diplomas, offering an adventurous escape for weekend trippers. ASU is one of the largest public universities in the U.S. and the surrounding area reflects this, boasting everything from bustling coffee shops to farmers markets to the unforgettable Mill Avenue shopping district.
For a taste of culture, visit the ASU Art Museum, known for its roster of Latin and Latinx artists on display. Gammage Auditorium is also sure to be playing an unmissable show while you're in town, from "Moulin Rouge!" to the ASU Philharmonia. The iconic Palm Walk is also unmissable, as this palm-tree-lined avenue is one of the most photographed sites in Tempe.
Not far from campus, you'll also find Tempe Town Lake, a watery oasis smack dab in the middle of Tempe skyscrapers. Paddle boarding is a favorite pastime of the locals, but if you're looking for a smoother ride, rental boats are also available, offering a unique way to take in the sights and sounds of one of America's busiest college towns. If you plan your lake trip for the evening, you'll also be treated to the kind of colorful desert sunset that poets and artists have been enchanted by for centuries.
Methodology
To pinpoint the best American college towns for a scenic weekend full of fun, we researched expert guides and travel blogs to discover what others have highlighted as their favorite academic destinations for two-day getaways. There are over 5,000 colleges and universities in the United States, but not every learning center is nestled in a town or city worthy of your precious weekends. To separate the gems from the duds, we focused on four main factors: the vibrancy of local businesses like boutiques, interesting attractions such as museums and art galleries, notable culinary culture, and natural beauty.
A campus tour can't take up one's whole weekend, so it was important for us to locate towns that not only had large universities at their center, but also boasted exciting activities across local shopping, nightlife, and natural encounters. This way, visitors can trust that their travel itineraries will be full of hiking expeditions, coffee shop crawls, museum strolls, and more — in addition to visiting historic college centers.