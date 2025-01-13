The Best American College Towns For A Scenic Weekend Full Of Fun, According To Research

There's nothing quite as quintessentially American as a college town. Over-caffeinated students rushing to and fro, belltowers tolling the hour, and frisbees flying across the bright green parklands. It might sound like a scene from a movie, but this is the real-life landscape of hundreds of college and university towns across the country. Buzzing with youthful energy and coffee shops galore, some of the best locations that small-town America has to offer are also centers of learning.

Travelers are in luck, though, as you don't need to enroll for a full four-year degree to experience these meccas of cultures. With thriving local populations, rollicking music venues, scenic hiking trails, art galleries, and more, the nation's college towns are ideal for weekend getaways. With short stays in mind, these destinations offer a sweet, little slice of Americana while also allowing you to experience different corners and terrains of the Land of Liberty. From Arizona State University nestled in a desert oasis to the University of Georgia's southern charm, these towns have something for everyone. So pack your overnight bags and your best camera because we're exploring the best American college towns for a scenic weekend full of fun.