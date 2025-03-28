The Heart Of London Hides A Unique Taste Of America With This Straight-Up Philadelphia-Style Dive Bar

Before the walls of Passyunk Avenue were covered in dollar bills signed by visitors, they were bare, and owner J.P. Teti was slinging cheesesteaks from a food truck. But Teti wasn't some Londoner doing his best impression of a dive bar — he's an American expat, raised between Philly and New Jersey. When the food truck didn't quite capture the communal energy he envisioned, he decided to open a bar. "It's always been about, for me, sharing the cultural inheritance that made my upbringing special," Teti told The New York Times. That vision came to life when the first Passyunk Avenue location opened in Fitzrovia.

Step inside any Passyunk Avenue, and you'll see the details that make it feel like a real piece of Philadelphia. Bar stools line the counter, the space is intimate, and the walls are filled with a mishmash of Philly nostalgia. Flags from local schools hang near the windows, jerseys and T-shirts drape from the ceiling, and neon Budweiser signs glow over the chatter. As Teti told People, "Everything you see on the walls has been donated by people over time, so it's like a collection of other people's junk that proudly hangs in our bar."

Then, there's the food — you can't stop by Passyunk without trying the cheesesteaks. The dive bar makes its own Wiz Cheese in house daily, along with its own hoagie rolls. One Tripadvisor reviewer called it the "best cheesesteak outside of Philly." The menu doesn't stop there, though. You'll find Philly quesadillas, Buffalo wings, and a pastrami hoagie, plus vegan-friendly options. As for drinks, expect an American-style beer selection alongside a few Philly staples, like the Citywide Special (a can of PBR with a shot of Jim Beam) and the Passyunk Pickleback.