The Heart Of London Hides A Unique Taste Of America With This Straight-Up Philadelphia-Style Dive Bar
Wandering through London, you might expect to stumble upon historic pubs, elegant tea rooms, or chic cocktail bars — but a no-frills, grease-stained Philadelphia dive bar might come as a surprise. Yet, after a day of art and nature walks in the heart of London, Passyunk Avenue offers an escape into a place where the beer is cold, the cheesesteaks are messy, and the atmosphere is pure Philly. Part dive bar, part cheesesteak jawn, and part batting cage, Passyunk is a must-visit whether you're missing home or just a traveler curious to get an authentic taste of American culture without hopping across the Atlantic.
The bar is named after Passyunk Avenue in Philadelphia, a street synonymous with cheesesteaks and neon-lit Americana. Passyunk Avenue isn't just a one-off; it has four locations across the city in Fitzrovia, Waterloo, Battersea, and its newest spot in Kensington. The Waterloo outpost takes things up a notch with Passyunk Play, a neighboring space packed with a shuffleboard, ping pong tables, and even batting cages. With TVs broadcasting American sports, these bars have earned a reputation as some of the best bars in Europe to catch an American football game. So, if you're looking for an authentic Philly experience in London, forget the tea and grab a Wiz wit.
Passyunk Avenue, from a food truck to a full-blown Philly experience
Before the walls of Passyunk Avenue were covered in dollar bills signed by visitors, they were bare, and owner J.P. Teti was slinging cheesesteaks from a food truck. But Teti wasn't some Londoner doing his best impression of a dive bar — he's an American expat, raised between Philly and New Jersey. When the food truck didn't quite capture the communal energy he envisioned, he decided to open a bar. "It's always been about, for me, sharing the cultural inheritance that made my upbringing special," Teti told The New York Times. That vision came to life when the first Passyunk Avenue location opened in Fitzrovia.
Step inside any Passyunk Avenue, and you'll see the details that make it feel like a real piece of Philadelphia. Bar stools line the counter, the space is intimate, and the walls are filled with a mishmash of Philly nostalgia. Flags from local schools hang near the windows, jerseys and T-shirts drape from the ceiling, and neon Budweiser signs glow over the chatter. As Teti told People, "Everything you see on the walls has been donated by people over time, so it's like a collection of other people's junk that proudly hangs in our bar."
Then, there's the food — you can't stop by Passyunk without trying the cheesesteaks. The dive bar makes its own Wiz Cheese in house daily, along with its own hoagie rolls. One Tripadvisor reviewer called it the "best cheesesteak outside of Philly." The menu doesn't stop there, though. You'll find Philly quesadillas, Buffalo wings, and a pastrami hoagie, plus vegan-friendly options. As for drinks, expect an American-style beer selection alongside a few Philly staples, like the Citywide Special (a can of PBR with a shot of Jim Beam) and the Passyunk Pickleback.
Swing for the fences and make a night of Passyunk Play
At the Waterloo location, Passyunk Avenue expanded into a next-door space dedicated to classic American bar sports called Passyunk Play. The highlight is the batting cages, featuring the same pitching machines and ball-tracking tech used in American schools, so if you've ever wanted to take some swings in the middle of London, this is your chance. The space has its own bar counter and a self-serve beer area, though you can just as easily wander back to the main bar for a cheesesteak break. You'll also find shuffleboard, beer pong, darts, pool, foosball, and air hockey.
The Waterloo bar and Play space sit in the Leake Street Graffiti Tunnel, tucked under Waterloo Station. Passyunk's Battersea location is in Nine Elms, right next to the U.S. Embassy. If you're in West London, the newest Kensington outpost is on High Street, while the original Fitzrovia location remains a go-to on Cleveland Street. Travelers can fly into Heathrow (about 25 minutes from central London by train), Gatwick (around 30 minutes), or London City Airport (roughly 35 minutes), then take the London Underground to reach any of the Passyunk locations. With an extensive public transport network — including the Tube, buses, and even riverboats — getting around London is easy, rain or shine. And since London is known as the best rainy day city in Europe, you'll always have an indoor escape waiting — especially when it involves a little slice of Philly.