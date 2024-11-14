The Best Bars In Europe Where You Can Catch An American Football Game
If you're an American traveling in Europe in the fall or winter, you may feel a familiar pull when Sunday rolls around. Despite the Old World cobblestone wonder of your surroundings, you might find yourself suddenly possessed with an urge to duck into a bar, order a cold one, and glue your eyes to the screen as your favorite NFL team engages in gladiatorial combat against helmeted foes.
"Football" means something very different in Europe than it does in the States, so be prepared to be met with eye rolls if you dare refer to "the beautiful game" as soccer. It is close to a religion in many parts of the continent, igniting tribal passions and inflating national pride. That said, American football has made big inroads across the pond, with the NFL now packing stadiums in the U.K. and Germany for a few games each season. While some Europeans may still have a hard time wrapping their heads around the somewhat complex rules, the game continues to grow in popularity.
This means that Americans in Europe can now scratch their football itch more easily, thanks to a number of venues that play the games every week. Packed with expats and newly-minted European fans, these tend to be little pubs and sports bars. Also, given the time difference, the kickoffs are much later, meaning you may be pumping your fist and rooting for your team late into the night. With that in mind, here are some of the best spots to catch a football game in Europe.
Berlin
Over the years the NFL has made an effort to raise the game's profile and appeal in Europe, and nowhere has this taken root more than in Germany. Germans have embraced the game with gusto, so much so that one survey ranked it second in overall sports popularity. The league itself has taken notice and now plays games in Munich and Frankfurt.
Berlin is a European city best to explore after dark, and if it's the NFL you're after once the sun goes down, look no further than Belushi's. This lively, no-nonsense sports boozer broadcasts two games every Sunday night during the regular season, with more on offer during the playoffs. Fun and cozy Salamas Bar is a local favorite that screens NFL along with UEFA soccer matches. The Brazen Squirrel offers an array of craft beers and classic cocktails you can nurse while watching your team attempt a blitz or fourth down conversion on one of its big screens.
While not everywhere broadcasts weekly games, a few spots host big Super Bowl parties. This includes the normally soccer-only FC Magnet Bar and Hofbräu Wirtshaus Berlin, the capital's answer to a Bavarian beer house.
London
While the U.K. has officially exited the European Union, the island of Great Britain is still very much considered part of Europe, at least geographically. The NFL now plays several games a year in London's biggest stadiums, reflecting the game's increasing fanbase in a country that is otherwise mad for their homegrown pastimes of soccer, rugby, and cricket.
Given Britain's close linguistic and cultural links to the U.S., it should come as no surprise that its capital has a wealth of choices when it comes to getting your NFL on. The best time of year to visit London is during winter, when the American football season reaches its thrilling climax. The Old Frizzle in Wimbledon shows all the games, with a bar menu that also includes non-traditional options, such as Thai green curry. The Star in Shoreditch is done up like an old-school American rock and roll roadhouse, complete with the gridiron on the TV.
Situated in Leicester Square, Empire Casino features 16 massive screens along with American-inspired pub grub. Sports Bar & Grill Old Street not only shows NFL — but also some college football games. The hard-partying Nordic Bar airs games, along with a dangerous Sunday night special, featuring all-you-can-eat wings and bottomless drinks.
Amsterdam and Prague
While not quite as popular as in Germany or the U.K., the NFL has seen growing interest in the Netherlands, and its alluring capital Amsterdam boasts many venues to watch a game. Chief among these is Coco's Outback, a very popular sports bar situated next to Rembrandtplein, one of the city's most famous squares.
Munch on all-you-can-eat ribs and cheer for your team at Satellite Sports Cafe, or head to Regular & Jack. This gorgeous venue boasts a massive wooden bar and a charcoal Josper grill that cooks burgers, steaks, and hotdogs to smoky perfection, along with good beer, booze, and plenty of American football.
If you find yourself working your way through Prague's many neighborhoods when the game's on, stop by Rocky O'Reilly's. This popular Irish pub next to centrally-located Wenceslas Square has been serving up pints, food, and sports on the screen since 2001. Calling themselves the "Godfather of Prague Bars," boozy Drunken Monkey shows games every week. Another cool choice is BarFüd, a super-friendly American-style dive bar frequented by local and visiting Green Bay Packers fans. In true Wisconsin fashion it has cheesy fries on the menu.
Paris
Yes, the French capital may be a center of sophistication, fashion, and exquisite cuisine, but it's also home to a number of unpretentious pubs that cater to NFL fans — both foreign and homegrown. Perhaps it's due to the linguistic connection to Quebec, but Canada is represented mightily in the mix. This makes sense, as even though Canadians live and breathe ice hockey, they also have plenty of time for American football.
The Great Canadian Pub draws customers for its club sandwich and poutine — Canada's national dish of french fries, cheese curds, and gravy — as well as NFL games. Situated close to the Jardin du Luxembourg, The Moose also conjures plenty of Canadiana to create a perfect sports bar environment. It is known as one of the most reliable spots in the city to catch a Sunday game.
Other places in Paris that show NFL games include the cozy and laid-back Rush Bar, The Long Hop (though often soccer dominates its screens), and The Red House, which just may serve up the best wings in town.
Barcelona and Rome
While American football remains an enigma to many southern Europeans, the region draws so many expats and tourists that if you look carefully you'll be able to find a game screened somewhere. After spending the day on the bustling streets of Barcelona, stop by CocoVail Beer Hall, a rollicking, American-style joint with 24 craft beers on tap that shows games. There's also The George Payne, an Irish-style pub that serves fish and chips, pints of beer, and very strong one-liter cocktails. While its weekly sports lineup focuses on soccer, there are also some NFL games in the queue.
If you find yourself on a romantic trip to Rome, you can get your game fix at The Scholars Lounge, a large Irish pub that has a whole room dedicated to the NFL on game night. The Shamrock Pub Roma will also put a game on if you request it. And The Highlander, a Scottish pub that bills itself as "Rome's ultimate sports bar," has five TVs going at the same time, guaranteeing that come Sunday night, American football will be on.