This Budget Airline's Cute 'Wooftop' Playground And Dog Park At JFK Airport Is Free For Passengers
When you head to the airport, your focus may be to get there with just enough time to go through security and go straight to your gate so you don't miss your flight. Sure, you might stop in a store or grab a bite if you have an extra few minutes, but it's generally a rush. However, one budget airline at John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) has a spot that may make you want to get there a bit earlier. JFK's Terminal 5 is home to JetBlue, and if you're looking to get some fresh air, you have to check out the airline's T5 Rooftop Terrace, which was opened in 2015. If you happen to be traveling with your pet, there is also a small "Wooftop" dog park up there as well, so they can have some time to run around before the flight.
Never heard of it? It's pretty easy to miss, as the entrance is a very narrow glass door that sits across from Gate 28. You don't have to worry about having just the right credit card to get in or pay any sort of fee. It's free and open to everyone, and if you've passed security, you can head on through. It's open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m., and there are even places to charge your devices.
All about the T5 Rooftop Terrace at JFK's Terminal 5
As you enter, there is the small Wooftop pet relief area where your dog can be off-leash. TSA guidelines require most pets to travel in carriers for the entire flight, so it's wonderful to be able to give them a chance to run off some of their energy and take care of their business before the flight. Forgetting about how long they'll be in a carrier without access to some grass for that specific purpose is a common mistake when people travel with pets. You can also walk around the rest of the terrace with them on a leash. Finally, don't forget to pack some baggies to clean up after your pooch.
JetBlue tied with Delta for the most comfortable airline in 2024, and if you're going through JFK, the T5 Rooftop Terrace is a great perk. This non-smoking area is just over 4,000 square feet and has a fence around the perimeter. In fact, it's a good place to let kids tire themselves out before a flight; there are grassy areas, as well as paved ones, where they can run and sprawl out. It's got plenty of benches to sit on, as well as tables and chairs if you're having a snack or coffee. Parts of the terrace are covered, so you can go up there and watch the rain or get some shade on a sunny day. You can even get a view of the TWA Terminal building from the early 1960s and the TWA Hotel.