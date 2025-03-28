This Budget Airline's Cute 'Wooftop' Playground And Dog Park At JFK Airport Is Free For Passengers

When you head to the airport, your focus may be to get there with just enough time to go through security and go straight to your gate so you don't miss your flight. Sure, you might stop in a store or grab a bite if you have an extra few minutes, but it's generally a rush. However, one budget airline at John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) has a spot that may make you want to get there a bit earlier. JFK's Terminal 5 is home to JetBlue, and if you're looking to get some fresh air, you have to check out the airline's T5 Rooftop Terrace, which was opened in 2015. If you happen to be traveling with your pet, there is also a small "Wooftop" dog park up there as well, so they can have some time to run around before the flight.

Never heard of it? It's pretty easy to miss, as the entrance is a very narrow glass door that sits across from Gate 28. You don't have to worry about having just the right credit card to get in or pay any sort of fee. It's free and open to everyone, and if you've passed security, you can head on through. It's open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m., and there are even places to charge your devices.