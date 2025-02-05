Two Airlines With Great Legroom, Snacks, & Epic Free Amenities Tied For Most Comfortable In 2024

If you don't plan on "raw dogging" the flight — which is where you choose to fly with no entertainment at all — in-flight entertainment is likely important to you. JetBlue has free live TV, movies, and other options like SiriusXM and Autio, an audio travel guide. You can also download the PressReader app before your flight for a free trial of access to over 7,000 magazines and newspapers on your device. Delta has over 1,000 hours of free entertainment with live satellite TV and movies. They also have some MasterClass videos, like one from humorist David Sedaris on storytelling. Plus, with extra legroom, you can stretch out with a good book.

WiFi has been around on planes for a long time, but it often costs money if you're flying economy. However, JetBlue has Fly-Fi that is free for everyone and available on every plane. That way, you can keep in touch with family and friends, let them know about delays, and watch videos to your heart's content. Delta's WiFi is free for SkyMiles members, which is free to join.

Finally, there are complimentary snacks both of these airlines. JetBlue has free non-alcoholic beverages and snacks that often include Popchips, cookies, and plantain chips. Delta also has free non-alcoholic beverages and offerings like Sun Chips, a snack mix, and other small bites (although specific items can change depending on the flight). Both airlines also have additional meals for purchase, as well as alcoholic beverages.