Kyoto's Largest Wooden Temple Holds A Truly Unsettling Giant Artifact Made Of Human Hair

The stunning historic city of Kyoto is home to thousands of temples and shrines (many of which are located in awe-inspiring mountainous settings), so it can be hard to choose which ones to visit. If you're interested in exploring the fascinating history of one of the most gorgeous cities in Japan without climbing up peaks, you should consider the Higashi Hongan-ji Temple.

As Kyoto's largest wooden building (and one of the largest in the world), you're sure to be overwhelmed by the sheer scale of the Higashi Hongan-ji Temple when you step through its ornate, towering gates. There are two main buildings separated by a wooden bridge. On that bridge, you'll find the temple's most unusual artifact — an enormous rope coil made from human hair. It's so large that it weighs almost 830 pounds.

As you're padding around the ornate temple buildings barefoot, you're unlikely to come across too many other visitors, just the occasional worshipper. This surprisingly peaceful and uncrowded place is located in the bustling neighborhood of Shimogyo-ku, only 10 minutes away from Kyoto Station on foot. If you're looking for a budget-friendly destination for your trip to Japan, you're in luck. Higashi Hongan-ji Temple is completely free to enter.