The Secluded St. Lucia Resort With Private Pools, A Caribbean Rainforest Spa And Butler Service

The stunning stretches of land in the crystal-blue Caribbean Sea have long been a coveted destination for travelers. The second your toes hit that powder-soft sand, you'll see why — they're breathtaking. And while each island in the Caribbeam is absolutely magnificent in its own way, there's something special about St. Lucia. Nicknamed "the Helen of the West Indies" (which is a nod to the famed beauty Helen of Troy), this volcanic island is undoubtedly the proverbial belle of the Caribbean ball. Nestled between Martinique in the north and Barbados in the east, St. Lucia is well loved for its exquisite scuba sites, vibrant culture, UNESCO World Heritage-esteemed Pitons, and resorts that boast some of the most enticing amenities you'll likely ever see.

While the lodging options in St. Lucia vary according to taste, preferences, and budget, Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort, is easily one of the most sought after on the island. With incredible offerings like private plunge pools, experiences like moonlit snorkeling, and a seriously impressive art collection which includes work by legends like Andy Warhol and Jeff Koons, Sugar Beach is set to completely redefine what all-inclusive resorts should feel like. From the moment you step foot onto the property, this secluded sanctuary promises an adventure you'll be thinking about for years to come.