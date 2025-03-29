One Massive, Tiring Difference Tourists Are Sure To Notice Between European And American Hostels

If you have mobility issues and are planning a vacation or just don't feel like trekking up a bunch of stairs after a long day of sightseeing, the best thing you can do is plan ahead. When you're researching hostels, you should always read reviews from other travelers who have stayed there. They can be a great resource for finding out whether or not there are elevators since tired visitors before you will probably have vented their frustration online.

An even better solution is to simply call the hostel (or hotel) in advance and ask how many stairs you'll have to climb to get to the room you've booked. It's not always easy to tell how many flights of stairs are between a room and the lobby just from the room number. If you are from the United States, you are probably used to the first floor being the floor you enter from the street. In Europe, chances are that the first floor of the hotel is known as the ground floor, and you'll still have to go up one flight of stairs to reach what is known as "the first floor." In some hostels and hotels, you may also find that rooms that are considered to be one floor may have a few steps up in between them. If you ask about stairs when you book, the person at the front desk may be able to book you into a room on the ground floor — or at least give you a heads-up so you can start building that stamina!