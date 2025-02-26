The Best Ways To Plan Your Dream Vacation With Mobility Issues

According to the Department of Transportation, you generally don't need to request accessibility accommodations in advance from U.S. airlines; they should be available to you either way. However, if you want to make sure that your trip goes without a hitch, you may want to reach out before the day of your flight so everything is as stress-free as possible. While airports around the world are different, they should be able to offer you help getting to your gate, help with your bags, and priority boarding if you need extra time to get to your seat.

If you are bringing your own wheelchair, walker, cane, or other mobility aid with you on the flight, definitely take the time to find out the protocols for your airline. In general, they aren't counted as luggage, and can be folded up and stored on the plane during your flight so that you have them when you need them. If you use an electric wheelchair, this process can be a little more complicated, so you may want to research different airlines and select a flight that will be able to accommodate you, and what they'll expect from you to do so. Even an airline that is willing to fly a power chair may not know how to handle it, so consider pre-printing instructions so airline staff know how to take care of it while it's out of your hands. Some travelers even remove delicate parts like the joystick and bring it into the cabin with them so that they don't have to worry about it being damaged en route.