Hidden In The Heart Of Vail Is An Elegant Resort With Private Ski Lounges And Rocky Mountain Charm

With over 5,000 skiable acres, the legendary Vail ski resort is a major reason why Colorado is known for having the absolute best skiing in the U.S. At the base of Vail's' majestic slopes lies the quaint Vail Village, which was built to resemble a ski town in the Alps. A stroll through the pedestrian promenade will make you feel like you're in Europe. The grande dame of Vail is the Sonnenalp hotel, which opened in the Village in 1979 as the sister resort to the original Sonnenalp in the Bavarian Alps of Germany. In the midst of the Rocky Mountains, this luxurious retreat provides guests with an authentic Alpine-inspired experience, from cozy, chalet-style suites to traditional fondue and raclette served at dinner. While the resort is not ski in/ski out, if you're headed to the ski slopes, the Sonnenalp's private ski lounge offers a seamless service to rent and store equipment near Gondola One. After ski season ends, the Sonnenalp is lively in the summer months, when guests have access to the nearby Sonnenalp Club, which boasts amenities like an 18-hole golf course. Though Vail's outdoor adventures beckon, the Sonnenalp's delightful spa with indoor and outdoor swimming pools ensure true relaxation.

The Sonnenalp channels a European Alps hideaway, but is far easier to access. The hotel is a 35-minute drive from Eagle County Regional Airport, which receives direct flights from many major U.S. cities. The Denver International Airport is also just a two-hour drive east. The Sonnenalp is open year-round, but the ski season usually runs November through April. From May through October, adventurers come for hiking and golfing, with gorgeous fall foliage on show by September.