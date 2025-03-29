Hidden In The Heart Of Vail Is An Elegant Resort With Private Ski Lounges And Rocky Mountain Charm
With over 5,000 skiable acres, the legendary Vail ski resort is a major reason why Colorado is known for having the absolute best skiing in the U.S. At the base of Vail's' majestic slopes lies the quaint Vail Village, which was built to resemble a ski town in the Alps. A stroll through the pedestrian promenade will make you feel like you're in Europe. The grande dame of Vail is the Sonnenalp hotel, which opened in the Village in 1979 as the sister resort to the original Sonnenalp in the Bavarian Alps of Germany. In the midst of the Rocky Mountains, this luxurious retreat provides guests with an authentic Alpine-inspired experience, from cozy, chalet-style suites to traditional fondue and raclette served at dinner. While the resort is not ski in/ski out, if you're headed to the ski slopes, the Sonnenalp's private ski lounge offers a seamless service to rent and store equipment near Gondola One. After ski season ends, the Sonnenalp is lively in the summer months, when guests have access to the nearby Sonnenalp Club, which boasts amenities like an 18-hole golf course. Though Vail's outdoor adventures beckon, the Sonnenalp's delightful spa with indoor and outdoor swimming pools ensure true relaxation.
The Sonnenalp channels a European Alps hideaway, but is far easier to access. The hotel is a 35-minute drive from Eagle County Regional Airport, which receives direct flights from many major U.S. cities. The Denver International Airport is also just a two-hour drive east. The Sonnenalp is open year-round, but the ski season usually runs November through April. From May through October, adventurers come for hiking and golfing, with gorgeous fall foliage on show by September.
Staying and dining at the Sonnenalp
The Sonnenalp is home to 127 rooms and suites, which are spacious sanctuaries with Bavarian-style interiors that transport guests to the Alps with their exposed wood beams, large fireplaces topped with antlers, and plaid curtains. The sprawling one- and two-bedroom suites are perfect for families and have generously-sized living rooms for gatherings. Many rooms also have balconies overlooking peaceful Gore Creek, which flows right in front of the Sonnenalp. For larger groups who need more space, the Sonnenalp also partners with the One Willow Bridge Road Residences, which offers two-, three-, and four-bedroom condominiums for rent right in Vail Village, while also featuring full access to all of the Sonnenalp's amenities.
Even if you are not staying at the Sonnenalp, it is worth visiting one of their excellent restaurants. The buffet breakfast at Ludwig's is an abundant affair, perfect for fueling skiing and hiking adventures. The American West-inspired Bully Ranch is a classic for a nourishing lunch of wild boar chili, burgers, baby back ribs, and homemade pizzas. At the beloved Swiss Chalet, a charming wood-paneled space with carved chairs, flickering candles, and red lanterns, guests can savor a dinner of bubbling fondue, raclette, and authentic bratwurst and schnitzel. And for a romantic and elevated meal, book a table at Stüberl at Ludwig's for innovative, locally-sourced cuisine. Afterward, retreat to the King's Club, Sonnenalp's convivial bar, for live music and apértifs.
Activities at the Sonnenalp and beyond
Vail is Colorado's largest ski resort, with nearly 300 trails and a peak elevation of 11,570 feet. Right at the base of Gondola One is the Sonnenalp's private ski lounge, in partnership with the Gorsuch boutique. Here, guests can rent skis and equipment right by the gondola and store it overnight. The hotel also has a private ski lounge on property for those traveling with their own skis and boots. Right from Gondola One, beginner and expert skiers can head out on Vail's magnificent slopes, from easy bunny runs to the challenging Back Bowls. The Sonnenalp can also arrange ski school lessons and guides.
"The Sonnenalp Hotel has a perfect location to access both the mountain and the excellent shops and restaurants in Vail Village," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "You can walk everywhere. Its connection with Gorsuch Ski Cafe made rentals easy and the concierge service made skiing so much more enjoyable." However, Vail is also one of the best mountain destinations in the country for non-skiers. Visitors can snowshoe, ice skate, and browse the many boutiques in the pedestrian-only Vail Village.
After the snow melts, Vail continues to lure travelers with the promise of excellent hiking and scenic drives in the summer and fall months. Golfers can tee off at the Sonnenalp Club between April and October, an 18-hole course in the shadow of the Rockies. The Club also has a lap pool, tennis courts, and the Harvest restaurant with stunning views.