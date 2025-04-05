What Happens If You Lose Your Phone On A Plane? Here's What You Need To Do
If you're about to take a flight, your phone may be in the front of your mind. It's probably got your boarding pass on it, as well as your travel confirmations and info. You may be texting friends and family to say "See ya soon," or wondering what really happens when you don't put your phone on airplane mode during the flight. However, once you get on the plane, you may forget all about it as you watch in-flight entertainment or catch some z's. You may even leave the plane without it. If that happens, there are a few steps you can take to get it back. The first one — if you realize it's gone as soon as you're off the plane — is to immediately let the gate attendant know. You can't get back on the plane to retrieve it, but the flight attendants can get it for you.
You'll have to give them information, of course, including what make and model it is, what the case looks like, maybe what the home screen wallpaper is, and any other info you have, like where you were sitting and if you know where you left it. A good rule is to avoid using the seat pocket to store any items. It's really germ-y and it's very easy to forget what's in there if it slips down to the bottom.
How to get your phone back if you lose it on the plane
The faster you realize your phone is missing, the better. You may be lucky enough to have one of the cabin crew find it. If that happens, they'll usually turn it over to the airline's lost and found. (A phone is one of the most commonly lost items at the airport, so any info that makes it unique can help.) However, if the plane has a quick turnaround, or you don't realize it and they don't find it before it leaves, there are still steps you can take.
First, before your trip, make sure to turn on any locator apps, like Apple's Find My app. Then, go to the airline's website and search for lost and found. Most airlines have a form you'll be asked to fill out, with any descriptive information and your contact information. That way they can let you know as soon as they find something that matches the description. You can also contact the airline and airport on social media, and call your airline at the specific airport to ask if they already have it. You may be able to pick it up at the airport, but if you left it too far away, you'll be responsible for shipping costs to get it back.
One more thing to know about your phone when you're traveling by plane. If you drop your phone between seats, don't try to get it back yourself. (They may make an announcement about this before the flight.) It might seem like a simple thing, but lithium-ion batteries like the ones in your phone can catch fire if it gets stuck between the seats. Flight attendants know how to get it out. If it's damaged, let them know right away.