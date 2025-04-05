What Happens If You Lose Your Phone On A Plane? Here's What You Need To Do

The faster you realize your phone is missing, the better. You may be lucky enough to have one of the cabin crew find it. If that happens, they'll usually turn it over to the airline's lost and found. (A phone is one of the most commonly lost items at the airport, so any info that makes it unique can help.) However, if the plane has a quick turnaround, or you don't realize it and they don't find it before it leaves, there are still steps you can take.

First, before your trip, make sure to turn on any locator apps, like Apple's Find My app. Then, go to the airline's website and search for lost and found. Most airlines have a form you'll be asked to fill out, with any descriptive information and your contact information. That way they can let you know as soon as they find something that matches the description. You can also contact the airline and airport on social media, and call your airline at the specific airport to ask if they already have it. You may be able to pick it up at the airport, but if you left it too far away, you'll be responsible for shipping costs to get it back.

One more thing to know about your phone when you're traveling by plane. If you drop your phone between seats, don't try to get it back yourself. (They may make an announcement about this before the flight.) It might seem like a simple thing, but lithium-ion batteries like the ones in your phone can catch fire if it gets stuck between the seats. Flight attendants know how to get it out. If it's damaged, let them know right away.