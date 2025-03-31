One Of The World's Least-Visited Countries Is A South Pacific Island Destination With Crystal-Clear Waters

When you dream of a getaway to Polynesia, you might immediately think of the iconic destinations everyone dreams of: Tahiti, Hawaii, or even the top-rated islands in Fiji. But there are hundreds of islands out there to explore, hidden from the world by endless miles of the Pacific Ocean. Not all of those islands are quite as famous as the others, and some can even still provide quiet escapes with no crowds and plenty of space to explore on your own.

Nestled halfway between Fiji and the Cook Islands, Niue is one of those places. While the island is self-governing, it is associated with New Zealand and is part of the Commonwealth — English is the official language, and the New Zealand dollar is the official currency. The land here is distinctive for the South Pacific. Instead of dramatic volcanic cliffs, Niue is an elevated coral atoll made of limestone. There are craggy rocks, caves, chasms, and shell-filled beaches. Plus, the limestone filters all the runoff water, so the surrounding ocean is crystal-clear with brilliant visibility of up to 260 feet. Coral reefs are right offshore, making them easily accessible for snorkeling or diving.

But getting to this secluded wonderland requires fortitude; the island sees fewer visitors than most other destinations in the world because it's so off the beaten track. Only one airline flies to the island, so you must get to Auckland, New Zealand, to get to Niue. When you total up all the flight times, not including layovers, you're looking at 16.5 hours in the air to get there from Los Angeles. But, at the end of the journey, you'll be rewarded with a genuine Polynesian welcome, no crowds, and a magnificent tropical island getaway.