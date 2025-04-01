Flying To These Tropical Islands From New York Can Be Faster Than Driving To The Hamptons For A Quick Getaway
When you're based in New York, you understand the urge to escape for a quick getaway. Although many locals drive to the Hamptons for a long weekend, it may be faster to fly to Bermuda! Driving from Midtown Manhattan to the Hamptons takes roughly two hours without traffic, but let's get real — if you leave during rush hour, it can take several hours longer. The dreamy beach town of Montauk can even be a 5-hour drive on a Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, direct flights from JFK to Bermuda reliably last about 2 hours and 20 minutes.
Since you won't encounter any traffic in the sky, flying to Bermuda is often the faster option. You can find direct flights daily through American Airlines or Delta, and as of May 2025, JetBlue also offers a direct service between these airports. Aside from saving time, Bermuda is a great choice for those seeking a tropical vacation. This British island territory is comprised of seven main islands and over a hundred islets. While it has a unique blend of cultures and a rich history, most people are drawn to the island's beautiful pink sand beaches, which are some of the most famous beaches in the world.
Bermuda can provide the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of New York City life. However, as a popular international destination, it'll require some planning and a passport to visit. Plus, if you only have a few days to explore this island paradise, you should know what to expect so you can take full advantage of your time.
Planning the perfect quick getaway to Bermuda
While you can visit Bermuda year-round, it's important to consider the weather. Peak summertime temperatures average 82 degrees Fahrenheit, while winter temperatures sit around 65 degrees. Although winter seems colder than you may expect for a tropical island, people enjoy watersports there all year long, albeit with a wetsuit when the waters get chilly! Also, June through November is hurricane season, so check the weather report before booking a flight.
If you're planning to visit Bermuda for a long weekend, consider staying in the capital city of Hamilton. It's just a 25-minute drive from the airport and has plenty of accommodations, from luxury resorts to beachside guesthouses. Hamilton is easily walkable, and Front Street Downtown is where travelers indulge in the island's shopping, dining, and nightlife. Or, better yet, take a Hamilton Walking Tour. You can join a quirky local guide or chart your own course as you explore the area's colorful streets.
Those who want to completely detach from city life should consider visiting places like Southhampton, a resort region famous for the sandy beaches of Horseshoe Bay. Somerset Village boasts incredible snorkeling, while North Shore Village offers smaller rentals and a relaxed, local vibe. Finally, the cobblestone streets of St. George's have an old-world feel, which isn't surprising seeing how it's the oldest British settlement in the Western Hemisphere and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
What to do in Bermuda (and how to get around!)
Bermuda is one of the most beautiful islands in the world, and lounging on the beach is a year-round activity. However, there are plenty of other things to do here depending on the time of year you visit. Summer is prime time for water sports like snorkeling or scuba diving, during which you can check out shipwrecks and vibrant coral reefs. In autumn or winter, the island's cooler temperatures lend themselves to horseback riding, golfing, or pickleball. Regardless of when you visit, we recommend exploring the stalagmites and stalactites of Crystal Caves. Bermuda also boasts an aquarium, Gibb's Hill Lighthouse, the historic St. George's heritage site, and, of course, the infamous Bermuda Triangle.
You can't visit without sampling Bermuda's cuisine, which is a blend of British, Caribbean, and local influences. Head to Marcus' for upscale soul food or Harry's for a satisfying steak dinner. Meanwhile, the Devil's Isle serves farm-to-table meals with fresh local produce. If you're after sundowners, post up at Blackbeard's Hideout for a stunning sunset and a rum swizzle. Prefer a more local feel? Grab lunch and a ginger beer from Art Mel's, just outside the city center. And for an old-world experience, enjoy high tea at Lili Perfumery.
How do you get around to all these activities? Since the island doesn't allow car rentals due to pollution concerns (hello, fresh air!), you can instead rent bicycles, scooters, or electric two-seaters. Taxis are available for one-off trips or by-the-hour sightseeing tours, and, of course, you can always hop on the local bus when traveling by land or the SeaExpress Ferry over water.