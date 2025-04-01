Flying To These Tropical Islands From New York Can Be Faster Than Driving To The Hamptons For A Quick Getaway

When you're based in New York, you understand the urge to escape for a quick getaway. Although many locals drive to the Hamptons for a long weekend, it may be faster to fly to Bermuda! Driving from Midtown Manhattan to the Hamptons takes roughly two hours without traffic, but let's get real — if you leave during rush hour, it can take several hours longer. The dreamy beach town of Montauk can even be a 5-hour drive on a Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, direct flights from JFK to Bermuda reliably last about 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Since you won't encounter any traffic in the sky, flying to Bermuda is often the faster option. You can find direct flights daily through American Airlines or Delta, and as of May 2025, JetBlue also offers a direct service between these airports. Aside from saving time, Bermuda is a great choice for those seeking a tropical vacation. This British island territory is comprised of seven main islands and over a hundred islets. While it has a unique blend of cultures and a rich history, most people are drawn to the island's beautiful pink sand beaches, which are some of the most famous beaches in the world.

Bermuda can provide the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of New York City life. However, as a popular international destination, it'll require some planning and a passport to visit. Plus, if you only have a few days to explore this island paradise, you should know what to expect so you can take full advantage of your time.