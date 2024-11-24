Live The Hamptons Lifestyle Of Sandy Streets Lined With Chic Shops In This Dreamy Beach Town

Summer in the Hamptons means many things to many people, but for most, it involves beach time and a taste of small-town living. While the Hamptons' staple stops and hamlets, like quaint and historic Greenport, feature high on most visitors' Long Island itineraries, you haven't seen all the area has to offer until you reach the end of the road at Montauk. This part of the island is connected by only a thin strip of sand and asphalt, but it's very much the Hamptons vacation spot you've been looking for.

The hamlet of Montauk is located on the far eastern tip of the southern shore of Long Island. If you know where to look, you'll find everything you expect from the perfect Long Island getaway: a walkable downtown full of cute boutiques and tasty eateries, as well as plenty of resorts, inns, and bed and breakfasts that let you enjoy a slice of Hamptons living. Beautiful, sandy beaches stretch the coast, leading to the Montauk Point Lighthouse, which majestically welcomes ocean travelers from the world over.

The Montauk peninsula is dominated by parks, including state parks, beaches, and preserves. It's also a world-famous fishing destination with a fleet of vessels that leave daily to ply Block Island Sound and the Atlantic waters. But, perhaps most importantly for many travelers, Montauk is one of the busiest tourist spots in the Hamptons because it has a variety of inn and resort options that the other hamlets in the area do not.

