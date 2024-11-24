Live The Hamptons Lifestyle Of Sandy Streets Lined With Chic Shops In This Dreamy Beach Town
Summer in the Hamptons means many things to many people, but for most, it involves beach time and a taste of small-town living. While the Hamptons' staple stops and hamlets, like quaint and historic Greenport, feature high on most visitors' Long Island itineraries, you haven't seen all the area has to offer until you reach the end of the road at Montauk. This part of the island is connected by only a thin strip of sand and asphalt, but it's very much the Hamptons vacation spot you've been looking for.
The hamlet of Montauk is located on the far eastern tip of the southern shore of Long Island. If you know where to look, you'll find everything you expect from the perfect Long Island getaway: a walkable downtown full of cute boutiques and tasty eateries, as well as plenty of resorts, inns, and bed and breakfasts that let you enjoy a slice of Hamptons living. Beautiful, sandy beaches stretch the coast, leading to the Montauk Point Lighthouse, which majestically welcomes ocean travelers from the world over.
The Montauk peninsula is dominated by parks, including state parks, beaches, and preserves. It's also a world-famous fishing destination with a fleet of vessels that leave daily to ply Block Island Sound and the Atlantic waters. But, perhaps most importantly for many travelers, Montauk is one of the busiest tourist spots in the Hamptons because it has a variety of inn and resort options that the other hamlets in the area do not.
How to spend a beach day in Montauk
Put simply, a trip to Montauk is a trip to the beach — after all, Long Island is fringed with beautiful sandy shores. The many state parks in the area are all worth checking out: Hither Hills, Montauk Point, Shadmoor, Camp Hero, Amsterdam Beach, and Montauk Downs. Many of them have beach access, hiking trails, camping, and other things to explore, like the iconic Montauk Point Lighthouse or the remnants of a former military base at Camp Hero. The beaches on eastern Long Island are perfect for lounging during family beach days, and they're popular with surfers when the seas are up.
In addition to the Atlantic-side beaches, Lake Montauk is home to a small area of town centered around the docks. The lake is formed by an inlet from Block Island Sound and has one of the largest fishing fleets in New York. It's the place to hop on a charter boat for a day of fishing or whale watching. No trip to Montauk Harbor is complete without a stop at Gosman's Dock, a dockside restaurant and fish market. It serves up some of the best sushi and clams in the area with unbeatable views of boats coming in the inlet.
Unfortunately, you can't spend all your time on the water, so heading into town for some shopping and a meal or two is a must. Downtown Montauk lies along the highway, centered around The Plaza, a circular park in the middle of town. The nearby streets are lined with countless boutiques that specialize in everything from gifts to furniture, all served with a unique twist of the charming Long Island lifestyle. And, of course, there's a wide variety of restaurant choices from haute cuisine to clam shacks.
Getting to and hanging out in Montauk
Montauk's nickname is "The End," which pretty much sums up how to get there. You can either drive until the end of the peninsula, take the Hampton Jitney bus east to the last stop, or hop on the Long Island Rail Road until the end. After you get to Montauk, there's nothing but the blue water of the Atlantic until you get to Block Island. If you're coming from the city, expect a roughly 117-mile trip from Brooklyn. If you're coming by water, Montauk has ferries to and from Block Island, where you'll find some of the best beaches in Rhode Island, and New London, Connecticut.
Like many of the best small towns in New York, you can find nearly anything in Montauk if you know where to look. If you want to be within walking distance to shopping, dining, and south-side beaches, you'll find countless lodging options downtown. Marram, for instance, is a popular resort right on the beach. If you want a quieter getaway, there are more options along Lake Montauk and the docks, such as the Tipperary Inn.
Summering in the Hamptons is the thing to do, as they say. May through October are the best months to visit weather-wise. Peak tourist season runs from July through Labor Day, and you will find many businesses shuttered during the offseason. However, the beaches and state parks are ripe for exploring year-round if you come prepared for winter weather, and a subset of visitors love spending the holiday season in and around Montauk.