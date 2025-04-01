Skip The Blue Lagoon And Soak In Iceland's Underrated Geothermal Spa Hidden In An Enchanting Forest
When you plan your visit to the "Land of Fire and Ice," one of the destinations you shouldn't miss on your vacation to Iceland, at least according to other travelers, is the famous Blue Lagoon hot springs. The Blue Lagoon is definitely bucket-list worthy (that blue water!), but it's also expensive and can be quite crowded. Luckily, Iceland is full of hot springs due to its geothermal activities, with local pools frequented by Icelanders to wild springs that can only be reached by hiking.
One unique addition to Iceland's bevy of hot springs is the Forest Lagoon in Akureyri, North Iceland. The Forest Lagoon stands out in Iceland because there are actually very few trees in the country, so this little piece of enchanted forest feels extra special. In the Forest Lagoon, take the art of "forest bathing" to a whole new level, as you'll literally be bathing (read: relaxing) in one of two hot pools and a refreshing cold pool. The Forest Lagoon also has a gorgeous, cozy restaurant on site, the Forest Bistro, as well as a dry sauna.
What to know before visiting Iceland's Forest Lagoon
The Forest Lagoon is one of Iceland's most luxurious destinations to soak in hot springs with the best views, as it overlooks the beautiful Eyjafjörður fjord, the longest in the country. The lagoon feels like a natural extension of the surrounding Vaðlaskógur forest, yet it's only a five-minute drive from Akureyri, one of Iceland's most populated cities.
Forest Lagoon is a five-hour drive from Reykjavík, Iceland's capital, which in turn is about 45 minutes from the country's main airport, Keflavík International. Most visitors to Iceland will fly into Keflavík (and many take advantage of Iceland's famous long layover program). However, if you have a little extra time, traveling outside of the Reykjavík area is how you'll truly experience Iceland. The best way to reach Akureyri is by renting a car or joining a tour — it's an excellent stop to incorporate while exploring Iceland's truly incredible Ring Road. Admission to the Forest Lagoon is 6,900 ISK, or approximately $52 USD (as of this writing), with discounts for children and seniors. Bring Icelandic krona and a towel (or rent one on-site).