Skip The Blue Lagoon And Soak In Iceland's Underrated Geothermal Spa Hidden In An Enchanting Forest

When you plan your visit to the "Land of Fire and Ice," one of the destinations you shouldn't miss on your vacation to Iceland, at least according to other travelers, is the famous Blue Lagoon hot springs. The Blue Lagoon is definitely bucket-list worthy (that blue water!), but it's also expensive and can be quite crowded. Luckily, Iceland is full of hot springs due to its geothermal activities, with local pools frequented by Icelanders to wild springs that can only be reached by hiking.

One unique addition to Iceland's bevy of hot springs is the Forest Lagoon in Akureyri, North Iceland. The Forest Lagoon stands out in Iceland because there are actually very few trees in the country, so this little piece of enchanted forest feels extra special. In the Forest Lagoon, take the art of "forest bathing" to a whole new level, as you'll literally be bathing (read: relaxing) in one of two hot pools and a refreshing cold pool. The Forest Lagoon also has a gorgeous, cozy restaurant on site, the Forest Bistro, as well as a dry sauna.