Use This Scheduling Hack To See Another Destination For Free On Your Next Vacation

While many of the longest flights in the world are bound to have layovers, the key to making the most out of this travel hack is to identify the best cities to break up your trip. Many airlines tend to stopover in the cities they are based out of, such as Turkish Airlines stopping in Istanbul International Airport (which just so happens to be one of the best airports in the world for layovers). Furthermore, Emirates Airlines tends to have layovers in Dubai while British Airways stops in London and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines stops in Amsterdam. By researching which airlines go to your final destination, you'll be able to find different layover hubs and decide on the city you want to spend time exploring.

Some airlines even have stopover programs where they encourage travelers to extend their layovers and visit the airline's home city or country. For example, Icelandair gives passengers the chance to stay in Reykjavik for up to seven days with no additional airfare cost,Turkish Airlines even provides free accommodation for long layovers in Istanbul, andEtihad Airlines encourages passengers to stopover in Abu Dhabi by paying for hotels for up to two nights.

But, most importantly, before choosing a stopover destination, check the visa and entry requirements for the country to ensure that you will be able to leave the airport and explore. Keep in mind that some countries, like China, that normally require travel visas do allow short visa-free visits for travelers from many countries. Other countries (such as the UAE, Turkey, and England) offer a transit visa for certain nationalities to be able to enter the country for a short period.