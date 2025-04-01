Rick Steves Recommends This Specific Kind Of Lodging Option For A More Authentic, Affordable Vacation

According to Rick Steves, the first step when staying at a B&B is to take note of the country-specific terminologies for this type of accommodation: Italians call them "pensione" or "locanda," while Germans and Austrians refer to them as "pensionen," "gasthaüser," or "gasthöfe." In France, "chambres d'hôtes" or "gîtes" are what you should be looking for. They are advertised as "hostales" or "pensiones" in Spain and "dhomatia" in Greece. Meanwhile, it's simply called "B&B" in the British Isles, where the term is said to have originated.

Preserving the unique human touch starts when you book a room in a B&B. Some may advertise on third-party booking sites, but reaching out directly to the hosts can score better rooms or rates. Use this opportunity to ask your hosts any questions you might have regarding breakfast availability (some may not offer this service, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic), accessibility, or payment options. As you are staying in another person's home, the rules of etiquette apply: Be courteous to your hosts and the other guests by keeping the noise down and engaging in small talk.

While there has been a notable decline in traditional B&B availability and experience post-pandemic, travelers besides Steves are still enamored by these accommodations, favoring their personal touches to the cookie-cutter offerings of big hotels. "In my experience, they typically have fewer amenities, but the rooms tend to be nicer and the service just feels a bit more personal," says u/MoneyMACRS on Reddit. That said, Steves warns that some properties aren't ideal for children or those with mobility concerns. If you aren't able to find a suitable B&B for your stay, Steves has you covered with his advice for finding other accommodations on a budget.