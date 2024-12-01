The One Luxurious Splurge Rick Steves Says Is Always Worth It On A Trip

Steves tells us that he generally finds a half-day private guide for between $100 and $300, but note that it can be lower in less-frequented cities and higher in popular spots. He suggests that you pick the place you've been the most excited about and do it there. In fact, having a guide early in the trip is great because they can give you some pointers and ideas about where to go when the tour ends. European guides make a good living, and you should tip around $10 to $20 (more if they go the extra mile — or kilometer — for you).

Steves also has a few recommendations for finding local guides. Start by asking your hotel; Steves recommends calling your hotel in Europe a few days before you arrive to confirm your reservation, so this is also a great time to ask. Another spot is Airbnb, which has an Experiences page you can check out. He also recommends Tours by Locals, which serves 176 countries with over 5,000 guides who you can contact directly online. You can book on the website or by phone, and each guide has their own pricing and availability. Another place is Travel Local, which has over 200 guides in over 80 countries.

There are even tours and guides that focus on a specific activity. For instance, Go Running Tours is a company where you can find a guide to take you on a run in your vacation city with stops at particular landmarks. One tour offered is a 10K (6.2-mile) tour around the Acropolis and Greek monuments in Athens, Greece. It is around $90 for a single person, and the price per person drops depending on the number of people.