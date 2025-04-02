Iceland's Oldest Swimming Pool Is A Historic Thermal Escape More Authentic Than The Blue Lagoon

Travelers have been coming to Iceland for years to enjoy outdoor adventures in an exquisite natural environment. One of the main draws of the Land of Fire and Ice is its geothermal pools. Local Icelanders have been bathing in these mineral-rich hot springs for centuries, but they have also caught on as a popular tourist activity. In recent years, the Blue Lagoon has become one of the country's top attractions, receiving 700,000 visitors annually. The facilities are impeccable, providing amenities like silica mud masks, massage waterfalls, luxurious bathrobes, and a swim-up bar in a beautiful, azure-colored setting. But its popularity does have some downsides — the pool is always crowded, with hordes of influencers continuously snapping selfies; the cost is exorbitant, at a whopping $75 for the lowest-priced package; and you must book in advance, which might be challenging if you're a more spontaneous traveler.

So, if you're looking for a more authentic, less-crowded alternative, consider a thermal escape at the Secret Lagoon. According to its website, Gamla Laugin (as it's known to locals) "is the oldest swimming pool in Iceland ... made in 1891." This historic attraction in the village of Flúðir is a popular stop on the Golden Circle route, a 155-mile scenic loop in southwest Iceland.

Hanna Ashcraft, founder of the travel company Moderately Adventurous, compared her experiences at the two pools on her blog, sharing that while the Blue Lagoon is like a "theme park," the Secret Lagoon was a place "to experience what Icelandic locals enjoy" and "a cultural tradition of relaxation." Meanwhile, another recent visitor to both spots noted in a review on Tripadvisor that the Secret Lagoon was a "good value option" and "relaxed without the Tik Tok Influencers you find at the Sky and Blue Lagoons."