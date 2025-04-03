One Of Chicago's Most Famous Steakhouses Is A Mouth-Watering Foodie Haven With A Unique French Flair
Chicago is well-known for its deep-dish pizzas and hot dogs (which, if you're interested, here are the five best places to get hot dogs in Chicago), but it has an especially long history with beef. In fact, it's such a fascinating story that it inspired historian Joshua Specht to write a book about it called "Red Meat Republic: A Hoof-to-Table History of How Beef Changed America." Specht told WTTW, "I realized that the early history of beef production hadn't really been well covered. We know the 20th-century story...McDonald's, etc....But this late 19th-century story of the Chicago stockyards and the development of the American West hadn't really been appreciated."
So, is it any wonder that the Windy City would be home to stellar steakhouses? (After all, it is home to one of the few restaurants to maintain three Michelin star status.) One particularly beloved Chicago steakhouse is Bavette's Bar & Boeuf — located in the city's lively River North neighborhood — which whips up some of the finest beef in town. However, it's not just the classy red meat cuisine that Bavette's has become known for, as they also have a dazzling variety of scrumptious seafood, salad, and chicken dishes, along with plenty of equally delicious sides and desserts. In addition to a host of meals that will cater to almost every foodie, Bavette's serves it all with just a touch of French elegance — enough to elevate the dining experience without making it feel too lofty for casual diners.
Bavette's Bar & Boeuf's heavenly menu
Bavette's has a menu that, upon sampling, you'd swear you died and went to foodie heaven. To start things off, they have an impressive array of hors d'oeuvres, including baked goat cheese, tenderloin steak tartare, and chopped chicken liver. And if that's a little too fancy for you, you can always settle for their exquisite handmade sourdough bread, which comes with cultured butter and sea salt.
But then again, maybe you should skip the starters to save room for the main reason to visit Bavette's: the beef. Ribeye steak frites, filet mignon, New York strip, and the porterhouse are just a few of the many beef dishes that have made the restaurant so beloved by carnivores. For the non-red-meat lovers, Bavette's also has plenty of chicken, pork, and seafood dishes that are every bit as delectable as its beef. Assuming you haven't succumbed to a meat coma after your main course, you can check out an item or two from Bavette's dessert menu, such as their chocolate cream pie, carrot cake, or hot fudge sundae royale. They also have plenty of dessert wines, cocktails, and digestifs with which to finish off the perfect meal.
Bavette's makes French cuisine accessible to all
French cuisine is generally considered to be some of the best in the world. However, it can be a bit intimidating for those not familiar with this particular type of fare. Luckily, Bavette's delivers plenty of French flourishes to class up their dishes and atmosphere without guests needing to study up on etiquette. Starting with the ambiance, Bavette's has numerous French bistro touches that perfectly complement the 1920s speakeasy vibe, resulting in an environment that's both swanky and inviting.
If you want to add a touch of French flavor to your steak, you can ask for such enhancements as maître d'butter (butter that's mixed with parsley and lemon) or sauce au poivre (a cream-based pepper sauce). Heighten your meal by pairing it with a glass of outstanding French wine, of which Bavette's has an extensive menu. And if you're in the mood for even more class mixed with the past, check out this elegant Chicago neighborhood with Old World, Gilded Age charm.