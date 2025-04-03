One Of Chicago's Most Famous Steakhouses Is A Mouth-Watering Foodie Haven With A Unique French Flair

Chicago is well-known for its deep-dish pizzas and hot dogs (which, if you're interested, here are the five best places to get hot dogs in Chicago), but it has an especially long history with beef. In fact, it's such a fascinating story that it inspired historian Joshua Specht to write a book about it called "Red Meat Republic: A Hoof-to-Table History of How Beef Changed America." Specht told WTTW, "I realized that the early history of beef production hadn't really been well covered. We know the 20th-century story...McDonald's, etc....But this late 19th-century story of the Chicago stockyards and the development of the American West hadn't really been appreciated."

So, is it any wonder that the Windy City would be home to stellar steakhouses? (After all, it is home to one of the few restaurants to maintain three Michelin star status.) One particularly beloved Chicago steakhouse is Bavette's Bar & Boeuf — located in the city's lively River North neighborhood — which whips up some of the finest beef in town. However, it's not just the classy red meat cuisine that Bavette's has become known for, as they also have a dazzling variety of scrumptious seafood, salad, and chicken dishes, along with plenty of equally delicious sides and desserts. In addition to a host of meals that will cater to almost every foodie, Bavette's serves it all with just a touch of French elegance — enough to elevate the dining experience without making it feel too lofty for casual diners.