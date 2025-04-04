This Under-The-Radar UK City Is Walkable, Eclectic, And Full Of Nightlife With Victorian-Era Charm

One of the great charms of the U.K. as a vacation destination is the unique character and diversity of its big cities. From London and Cardiff to Edinburgh and Belfast, almost every major city in the country has a distinct flavor, with different regional traditions, architectural styles, and rich, fascinating histories that define and shape each one.

Visitors to the U.K. who venture beyond the bright lights of London are often drawn to the bohemian, hipster vibes of Bristol or the Beatles-themed nostalgia of Liverpool, a vibrant rival to the chaos of the capital. But it is worth exploring beyond the most famous destinations to get under the skin of the U.K. and find out what really makes the country tick. One of the best, most underrated cities is Newcastle-upon-Tyne, a Victorian-era gem with some of the best nightlife in Europe.

Newcastle is England's northernmost city, located near the border with Scotland and across the River Tyne from Gateshead to the south. Because of its northern location, it can be a little trickier to get to than some other destinations, but it is well-served by the U.K.'s fantastic transport infrastructure and is no real stress to reach. Newcastle International Airport is just outside the city has routes to destinations across Europe, the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean and is connected to the center by the metro. Direct trains from London take around three hours, while those from Edinburgh take about 1.5 hours. If you do travel by train, make sure you watch out for the bizarre British train ticket rules to avoid a fine.