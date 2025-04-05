Situated On The Gulf Of Thailand Is A Chic Hotel With Beachfront Villas For A Tranquil Tropical Getaway
Koh Samui, the second-largest island in Thailand and a serene tropical oasis off the east coast has long been a top choice for travelers of every type. Adventurers can go off-road ATV-ing through the jungle, zipline over waterfalls, and look out for whale sharks on scuba diving excursions. Meanwhile, beach bums can enjoy sunset cruising on a luxury yacht, strolling along pristine shoreline, and sunbathing on comfy loungers. In fact, Koh Samui made our list of the top 10 islands you need to visit in 2024 for its luxury five-star resorts and exciting nightlife. It has risen to even higher levels of fame more recently, as it's one of the stunning filming locations for Season 3 of "The White Lotus," the critically acclaimed TV series that premiered in 2021. So, if you're planning to visit this exquisite slice of paradise, you'll probably want to stay in one of the upscale, beachfront villas dotting the coastline — and one place that stands out is the exceptional four-star Casa De Mar Koh Samui.
Situated on the quiet North Chaweng beachfront, Casa De Mar is a chic hotel with a modern aesthetic — the perfect spot for a tranquil getaway. Opening in 2015, this property is steps away from the sea and features an on-site restaurant and bar, an outdoor spa, a pool, and a fitness center. It has an 8.6 ("Excellent") rating on Agoda with more than 4,000 reviews and a 4.7 ("Very Good") rating on Tripadvisor with over 2,000 reviews. Many previous guests noted the excellent service in particular, including one recent visitor, who shared this in a review on Agoda: "The staff were incredibly friendly and attentive, always going the extra mile to ensure my comfort. Their warm hospitality added a personal touch to the stay."
Accommodations at Casa De Mar Koh Samui
This property has four types of rooms, all of which have been designed in a contemporary, elegant style and offer breathtaking views of either the turquoise Gulf of Thailand or the calming green gardens. They all include a furnished balcony or terrace, rain shower or bathtub (or both), flat-screen TV, coffee and tea station, workspace, and even a fruit basket.
The Superior room is the smallest and coziest option, at 323 square feet. There are 33 rooms in this category (six with twin beds and 27 with a queen bed). The Deluxe Villa (21 rooms) is slightly more spacious, with a king bed and a private terrace from which you can enjoy a coffee, a book, and the lush foliage around you. The Beach Front Villa (five rooms) is best for couples seeking an intimate setting. Watch the sunset transform the sky above Chaweng Beach from your covered terrace, and then cozy up on your sofa for a relaxing movie night. The Beach Front Pool Villa (two rooms) is the ultimate spot for a romantic retreat. You'll have a sprawling 753 square-foot space, including a terrace with an outdoor pool and sunbeds in which to relax. Imagine unwinding with a swim in your pool while taking in the picturesque coastline just steps away from you.
At the time of writing, the price ranges from around $122 (for the Superior room, booked during low season) to $390 (for the Beach Front Pool Villa, booked during high season) per night. Rates will vary depending on the room, the day of the week, and the time of year. Check Casa De Mar's website, as there are sometimes special promotions and flash sales. You may also receive 10% off the room rate by joining their membership program.
Romantic experiences at Casa De Mar Koh Samui
Koh Samui, with its secluded white-sand beaches and spectacular sunsets, oozes romance. In fact, Islands' editorial team ranked Koh Samui as one of the most underrated beach wedding destinations, according to wedding planners. And Casa De Mar, listed on Tripadvisor as a top honeymoon resort in Thailand, is ready to help you turn your tropical vacation into a memorable romantic getaway. The hotel offers several packages, from the simple to the extravagant, which are guaranteed to make your partner swoon.
Surprise your special someone with an elaborate flower bouquet ($44) delivered to your room. Enjoy a Thai massage treatment ($12) at the breezy outdoor spa that will leave you both feeling rejuvenated. Book the Romantic Private Dinner ($86 per couple) for a meal on a candle-lit terrace overlooking the sea. You'll be able to connect with your partner while tasting world-class cuisine under the stars. A recent visitor shared in his review on Tripadvisor that the dinner "was so delicious and beautifully set up for us with great service and amazing view."
If the way to your heart is through your stomach, then reserve a spot for you and your partner in the Thai cooking class ($37) at the Journey Bar & Restaurant. You'll learn the basics of southern Thai cuisine and create your own version of local dishes. The restaurant also offers cocktail classes ($6), where you can channel your inner bartender and discover the history of the mixed drink. But if you're still not satisfied with these options and would like to create a unique surprise for your significant other (including a proposal), Casa De Mar offers a special set-up package, starting at $59 and customized to your needs — this way, you can ensure that your romantic retreat in paradise is extraordinary.
Planning your trip to Koh Samui
To get to Koh Samui, you can fly into Samui International Airport, which will be the fastest and most convenient option. The private airport is owned by Bangkok Airways, so most flights here are run by this airline. Unfortunately, there aren't any direct flights from the U.S., but there are several one-stop flights available. You can fly from New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Boston, with stopovers in either Hong Kong or Singapore. You also have the option of flying into Surat Thani Airport, which is often cheaper, and then taking a bus and ferry to Koh Samui if you're feeling particularly adventurous. Casa De Mar is a 10-minute drive from the airport, and the hotel can arrange for an airport transfer in a private car ($9 each way for up to three passengers).
At the time of writing, citizens from 93 countries, including the U.S., do not need a visa to visit Thailand for 60 days or less for tourism purposes. You will need to show proof of an onward ticket (a flight leaving the country), and your passport should have validity for at least six months from your date of arrival.
When deciding upon the best time to travel, be aware that there is a distinct wet season in Thailand — prices are often significantly lower during this time, but the heavy rains can make a visit unpleasant. This season typically runs from mid-May to mid-October in most of Thailand, but Koh Samui's weather differs slightly. It has a shorter wet season, from October to December, with November being particularly stormy and humid. You should expect that, even during the dry season, there may be some rain on occasion, so pack appropriately for this tropical climate.