Situated On The Gulf Of Thailand Is A Chic Hotel With Beachfront Villas For A Tranquil Tropical Getaway

Koh Samui, the second-largest island in Thailand and a serene tropical oasis off the east coast has long been a top choice for travelers of every type. Adventurers can go off-road ATV-ing through the jungle, zipline over waterfalls, and look out for whale sharks on scuba diving excursions. Meanwhile, beach bums can enjoy sunset cruising on a luxury yacht, strolling along pristine shoreline, and sunbathing on comfy loungers. In fact, Koh Samui made our list of the top 10 islands you need to visit in 2024 for its luxury five-star resorts and exciting nightlife. It has risen to even higher levels of fame more recently, as it's one of the stunning filming locations for Season 3 of "The White Lotus," the critically acclaimed TV series that premiered in 2021. So, if you're planning to visit this exquisite slice of paradise, you'll probably want to stay in one of the upscale, beachfront villas dotting the coastline — and one place that stands out is the exceptional four-star Casa De Mar Koh Samui.

Situated on the quiet North Chaweng beachfront, Casa De Mar is a chic hotel with a modern aesthetic — the perfect spot for a tranquil getaway. Opening in 2015, this property is steps away from the sea and features an on-site restaurant and bar, an outdoor spa, a pool, and a fitness center. It has an 8.6 ("Excellent") rating on Agoda with more than 4,000 reviews and a 4.7 ("Very Good") rating on Tripadvisor with over 2,000 reviews. Many previous guests noted the excellent service in particular, including one recent visitor, who shared this in a review on Agoda: "The staff were incredibly friendly and attentive, always going the extra mile to ensure my comfort. Their warm hospitality added a personal touch to the stay."