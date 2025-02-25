Everything You Need To Know About The Stunning Season 3 Filming Locations For The White Lotus
rom the volcanic shores of Sicily to Maui's golden beaches, each season of the HBO series "The White Lotus" takes viewers on a tour of some of the world's most beautiful, once-in-a-lifetime vacation destinations. Each season of this comedy-drama series follows the interactions of guests and employees at a different, fictional White Lotus luxury resort. Debuting on February 16, 2025, on HBO, "The White Lotus" Season 3 shifts the action to Southeast Asia and showcases Thailand's tropical beauty. Although Season 3 highlights numerous locations across Thailand, fans of the show will want to add several gems in Phuket, Koh Samui, and Bangkok to their travel bucket lists.
Home to nearly 2,000 miles of picturesque coastline, gilded temples, and some of the most luxurious resorts in the world, the "Land of Smiles" is an easy choice for a "White Lotus" setting. However, after watching the first episode, many viewers want to know, "Is the White Lotus in Koh Samui a real place?" The answer is a wishy-washy yes and no. In reality, Season 3's White Lotus resort is a collection of five real hotels plus some studio sets. For example, the Ratliff family's oceanview villa is filmed at the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, but the lobby scenes were filmed at Anantara Bophut Koh Samui. The bar and spa are each part of different hotels, too. So if you want the full White Lotus experience in Thailand, you'll need to visit several places. Let's see where the HBO series filmed.
Finding The White Lotus Season 3 filming locations in Koh Samui
Of the 1,430 Thai islands, Koh Samui has a reputation for all things luxury and is considered one of the best islands to visit in Southeast Asia. Think five-star resorts, immaculate spas, Michelin-recommended restaurants, and natural beauty so stunning it inspires travelers to fly thousands of miles to get there. The Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui serves as the primary Season 3 filming location with extra attention given to the multi-room residences built into the hilly jungle. This five-star resort boasts 60 ultra-refined villas overlooking crystal-clear waters. Guests can relax in water hammocks or sunbathe by the oceanfront pool. Of course, paradise comes at a price, with some villas costing thousands of dollars per night.
The "White Lotus" team also filmed at The Singing Bird Lounge at Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort, a 30-minute drive from the Four Seasons. Nestled in the treetops, The Singing Bird Lounge serves cocktails inspired by Thailand's local birds and their gorgeous songs.
Tiny Wat Phu Khao Thong also features prominently in Season 3 of the HBO series. This temple is often overlooked in favor of Wat Phra Yai, which has a gilded Buddha statue overlooking the ocean. However, there's something enchanting about Wat Phu Khao Thong's quiet grounds, serene white stone, and collection of stray cats and dogs. Like the majority of temples across Thailand, it plays a larger role in local life than tourism.
Exploring The White Lotus Season 3 filming locations in Phuket and Bangkok
The opulent wellness sanctuary featured in Season 3 Episode 1 can be found at Anantara Mai Khao Phuket. Situated on Thailand's largest island, this exclusive resort occupies a stretch of pristine golden sand. Mai Khao is one reason why Phuket is one of the top Thai islands you need to visit in 2025, and visitors love seeing the vibrant sunsets over the Andaman Sea. Choose from over 90 pool villas and 58 suites, or sip cocktails and order freshly prepared Japanese foods in a modern luxurious omakase called the Tree House. The tranquil spa boasts a lotus-filled water garden; detox programs; and affordable treatments like Thai herbal compress massages, facials, and body scrubs.
Another notable Season 3 filming location is Ta Khai at Rosewood Phuket. Shaded by an ancient banyan tree overlooking the sea, this restaurant prepares the freshest catch using authentic Southeast Asian cooking techniques. The name "Ta Khai" translates to "fishing net" in Thai, which matches the restaurant's fishing village-like design and authentic Southern Thai cuisine. The prix fixe menu features seasonal, locally sourced ingredients.
Finally, the five-star Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, also featured in the show, is nestled along the Chao Phraya River and evokes the grandeur you'd expect from one of the best hotels in the world. Serving guests for more than 150 years, this legendary resort delivers refined indulgence — crystal chandeliers, a Michelin-starred restaurant, and bouquets arranged specifically by great Thailand florists. It embodies the elegance and luxury that "The White Lotus" is all about.