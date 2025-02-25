Everything You Need To Know About The Stunning Season 3 Filming Locations For The White Lotus

rom the volcanic shores of Sicily to Maui's golden beaches, each season of the HBO series "The White Lotus" takes viewers on a tour of some of the world's most beautiful, once-in-a-lifetime vacation destinations. Each season of this comedy-drama series follows the interactions of guests and employees at a different, fictional White Lotus luxury resort. Debuting on February 16, 2025, on HBO, "The White Lotus" Season 3 shifts the action to Southeast Asia and showcases Thailand's tropical beauty. Although Season 3 highlights numerous locations across Thailand, fans of the show will want to add several gems in Phuket, Koh Samui, and Bangkok to their travel bucket lists.

Home to nearly 2,000 miles of picturesque coastline, gilded temples, and some of the most luxurious resorts in the world, the "Land of Smiles" is an easy choice for a "White Lotus" setting. However, after watching the first episode, many viewers want to know, "Is the White Lotus in Koh Samui a real place?" The answer is a wishy-washy yes and no. In reality, Season 3's White Lotus resort is a collection of five real hotels plus some studio sets. For example, the Ratliff family's oceanview villa is filmed at the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, but the lobby scenes were filmed at Anantara Bophut Koh Samui. The bar and spa are each part of different hotels, too. So if you want the full White Lotus experience in Thailand, you'll need to visit several places. Let's see where the HBO series filmed.