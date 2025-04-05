A Secret Little Artsy North Dakota Town Called The 'City Of Murals' Is Colorful And Uniquely Charming

Sometimes, it can feel like small towns all look the same with almost identical layouts, houses, stores, and overarching ambiance. When traveling around the United States, it's fairly easy to mix up towns that you pass through, even if they are in different states. However, there are a few different enough to stand out in your memory clearly due to a unique feature or two. Jud, located in North Dakota, is one such town. Thanks to the artistic skills and imagination of the local residents, every building in Jud is covered in murals. These paintings are everywhere, from public buildings to the front of homes, giving this artsy destination the nickname "City of Murals."

Despite having the nickname of a city, Jud is incredibly small, with fewer than 70 people living there. It's a far cry from North Dakota's largest city and a walkable destination full of intriguing attractions and shops, Fargo, with 133,000 residents. But this town doesn't need a lot of people to stand out. The community has come together to make Jud stand out by covering the town with all of these murals.

The paintings come in all different colors and styles. A few have just a few animals, including pheasants and horses, some are decorated like stamps, and others have complete scenes with mountains, water features, and trees. Though they seem kind of random, all of the images are related to North Dakota in some way, featuring animals and landscapes you'd come across nearby.