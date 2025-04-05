A Secret Little Artsy North Dakota Town Called The 'City Of Murals' Is Colorful And Uniquely Charming
Sometimes, it can feel like small towns all look the same with almost identical layouts, houses, stores, and overarching ambiance. When traveling around the United States, it's fairly easy to mix up towns that you pass through, even if they are in different states. However, there are a few different enough to stand out in your memory clearly due to a unique feature or two. Jud, located in North Dakota, is one such town. Thanks to the artistic skills and imagination of the local residents, every building in Jud is covered in murals. These paintings are everywhere, from public buildings to the front of homes, giving this artsy destination the nickname "City of Murals."
Despite having the nickname of a city, Jud is incredibly small, with fewer than 70 people living there. It's a far cry from North Dakota's largest city and a walkable destination full of intriguing attractions and shops, Fargo, with 133,000 residents. But this town doesn't need a lot of people to stand out. The community has come together to make Jud stand out by covering the town with all of these murals.
The paintings come in all different colors and styles. A few have just a few animals, including pheasants and horses, some are decorated like stamps, and others have complete scenes with mountains, water features, and trees. Though they seem kind of random, all of the images are related to North Dakota in some way, featuring animals and landscapes you'd come across nearby.
Jud is filled with remote, small-town charm
Jud is located in the southeastern part of North Dakota. As the state is already pretty rural, the town is not very close to any major destination. The closest airport is about 90 miles away and is actually in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Bismarck, an artsy underrated gem of eclectic dining and culture and North Dakota's second-largest city, is roughly 120 miles away. Fargo is even further, 130 miles from the City of Murals.
Overall, Jud is just out of the way. If you're in North Dakota to see some of their amazing sites, such as Lake Sakakawea, or Theodore Roosevelt National Park — one of the best national parks to visit if you want to avoid crowds and admire wildlife — Jud is at least a three-hour drive away. If you're looking for the opportunity to do a lot of things in one trip or to stay active and busy at all times to make the most of your vacation, Jud may not be the way to go.
However, if you want a chance to relax, enjoy the outdoors, and see the charms of small-town living while meeting new people, Jud is a great destination. The murals will surprise you every time you walk outside. It may not be able to claim the attention of many tourists, but the people who live there are friendly, the art is beautiful, and you are surrounded by rich human history and nature.
What you need to know about visiting Jud, North Dakota
While there are no major attractions nearby, plenty of small towns and outdoor activities to check out less than an hour away, such as Stutsman County Recreation Area and Johnsons Gulch Trail in Forbes. Or you can just take a drive around with the windows down and enjoy the wind in your hair. If you are going to visit Jud, you want to go during or close to the summer. Winter, late fall, and early spring tend to get a lot of snow.
Even if you're experienced with driving in winter weather and bundling up properly, it's not fun to walk around and explore when the weather is wet and cold. Not to mention, lots of snow can hide the murals, or obscure parts of the art. June, July, and August are considered the best times to visit, as the days are somewhere between just right and a little warm, and the nights cool down to the perfect temperatures for sleeping. However, late May and early September are decent times to visit as well if you don't mind the occasionally chilly day.
As for places to stay, there isn't much in Jud itself. The best option is to spend the night at a hotel in one of the nearby towns. There are a few options, such as Hampton Inn & Suites, just 15 miles or so from the heart of this small town in Jamestown, or the Hotel California in Edgeley.