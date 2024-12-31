North Dakota's Second-Largest City Is An Artsy Underrated Gem Of Eclectic Dining And Culture
Bismarck, North Dakota's capital and second-largest city, is often overshadowed by its faster growing sibling Fargo, a walkable city with intriguing attractions and shops. But this quaint capital has a lot to offer when it comes to food, culture, and art. Located on the banks of the snaking Missouri River, Bismarck has a long history that's still evident today, from dinosaur fossils to the rich culture of its original Native American residents. The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum is the perfect spot to dive deep into the area's past, or if you prefer the great outdoors, you can check out the scenic walking trails at Fort Abraham Lincoln, North Dakota's oldest state park.
Bismarck also boasts a robust arts scene, from richly colored murals to local galleries displaying fine arts. And don't forget about food — from hand-tossed pizzas in Italian wood-fired ovens to signature cocktails at speakeasies, Bismarck has got it all. Additionally, given its central location at the heart of North Dakota, Bismarck is a great jumping-off point for exploring the rest of the state, like Little Missouri State Park, with its scenic trails and cozy cabins.
Where to eat and drink in Bismarck
For a cozy atmosphere and exceptional service in Bismarck, look no further than the Pirogue Grille. The cuisine is inventive yet comforting, with twists on classics like parmesan-crusted walleye with red pepper vinaigrette or North Dakota bison medallions with bordelaise sauce. This family-run restaurant offers an upscale dining experience in an intimate setting between its red brick walls. For laid-back dining and some of the best pizza in North Dakota, head over to Fireflour Pizzeria & Coffee Bar. This funky pizza joint cranks out pies Neapolitan style from its massive Italian wood-fire oven using fresh ingredients and homemade dough. In addition to hand-tossed pizzas, Fireflour offers espresso beverages from its coffee bar and delicious gelato.
For the best local brews and barbecue in Bismarck, visit the Laughing Sun Brewery. The taproom features a selection of handcrafted ales, ciders, and seltzers, along with award-winning barbecue and sides. Chow down on smoked brisket and mac and cheese over a pint, or test your aim and skill at one of the brewery's axe-throwing lanes. If you're more in the mood for a cocktail, find your way to 510.2 Speakeasy. This intimate Prohibition-themed bar is hidden away off of Bismarck's Main Avenue. Make your way to the Humpback Sally's restaurant to find the secret door, where low lighting, rich wallpaper, and velvet furniture will transport you back to the 1920s.
Arts and culture in Bismarck
Dive into North Dakota's history at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum. The museum is made up of four galleries, each chronicling the state's history. Travel back in time in the Adaptation Gallery with T-Rex skeletons and wooly mammoth remains. Learn about the Native American tribes of North Dakota in the Innovation Gallery with exquisite beadwork, textiles, ancient stone tools, and an extinct Bison antiquus skeleton. The largest gallery, the Inspiration Gallery, tells the tale of how the state was shaped by various themes and conditions, including agriculture, industry, conflict, and immigration. The museum is free to visit and open year-round, except for holidays.
Bismarck is also home to a thriving local arts scene, with a smattering of excellent local galleries and street art. Check out the Capital Gallery just off of Main Avenue, a non-profit spot showcasing regional art in rotating exhibitions. The gallery is free and open to the public, with fine art paintings, jewelry, ceramics, and glasswork on display. A block over is the Bismarck Art Alley, or Alley 5.5. This open-air space features vibrant murals from local artists spotlighting the history and culture of North Dakota, from a rainbow kaleidoscope map of the state to an abstract portrait of an Indigenous leader. Art lovers should continue exploring North Dakota along the Enchanted Highway, a spectacular drive lined with unique sculptures.