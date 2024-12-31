North Dakota's Second-Largest City Is An Artsy Underrated Gem Of Eclectic Dining And Culture

Bismarck, North Dakota's capital and second-largest city, is often overshadowed by its faster growing sibling Fargo, a walkable city with intriguing attractions and shops. But this quaint capital has a lot to offer when it comes to food, culture, and art. Located on the banks of the snaking Missouri River, Bismarck has a long history that's still evident today, from dinosaur fossils to the rich culture of its original Native American residents. The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum is the perfect spot to dive deep into the area's past, or if you prefer the great outdoors, you can check out the scenic walking trails at Fort Abraham Lincoln, North Dakota's oldest state park.

Bismarck also boasts a robust arts scene, from richly colored murals to local galleries displaying fine arts. And don't forget about food — from hand-tossed pizzas in Italian wood-fired ovens to signature cocktails at speakeasies, Bismarck has got it all. Additionally, given its central location at the heart of North Dakota, Bismarck is a great jumping-off point for exploring the rest of the state, like Little Missouri State Park, with its scenic trails and cozy cabins.